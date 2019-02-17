शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   आठ घंटे की बजाय 24 घंटे की एसएसओ कर रहे ड्यूटी कहीं हो जाए अनहोनी

आठ घंटे की बजाय 24 घंटे की एसएसओ कर रहे ड्यूटी कहीं हो जाए अनहोनी

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 01:08 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला हाथरस।
बिजलीघरों पर तैनात एसएसओ आठ घंटे की बजाय 24 घंटे की ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। काम के बोझ के चलते कहीं अनहोनी नहीं हो जाए। इस बात का खुलासा अधीक्षण अभियंता प्रदीप अग्रवाल के निरीक्षण के दौरान नवीपुर बिजलीघर पर हुआ। इस पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जताई। ट्रांसफार्मरों की क्षमता आदि के बारे में जानकारी की। लॉग शीट को भी चेक किया।

बता दें कि बिजली महकमे के अधीक्षण अभियंता प्रदीप अग्रवाल शनिवार की दोपहर को शहर के नवीपुर बिजलीघर पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने वहां पहुंचते ही लॉग शीट को चेक किया। एसएसओ से पूछा कि कितने घंटे की ड्यूटी चल रही है। एसएसओ ने कहा कि 24 घंटे की ड्यूटी चल रही है।

इस पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि तीन एसएसओ की तैनाती के बाद भी आठ घंटे की ड्यूटी क्यों नहीं की जा रही है। यदि कोई एक्सीडेंट हो जाए तो कौन जिम्मेदार होगा। इसके अलावा वहां बकाया पर उतरकर आए मीटरों को एई मीटर को अपनी सुपुर्दगी में लेने के लिए कहा।

साथ ही सब स्टेशन पर ओटीएस से संबधित फ्लैक्स लगवाने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं जेई तेजपाल सिंह से ट्रांसफार्मर की क्षमता और सप्लाई के बारे में पपूछताछ की। इससे कर्मियों में खलबली मची रही।

