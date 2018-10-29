शहर चुनें

Hathras ›   एक दर्जन से अधिक गांवों में स्वच्छता पर होगा काम

एक दर्जन से अधिक गांवों में स्वच्छता पर होगा काम

Aligarh Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 11:18 PM IST
न्यूज डेस्क अमर उजाला हाथरस
हाथरस। जिले के एक दर्जन से अधिक गांवों में स्वच्छता पर विशेष फोकस रहेगा। जिले के सातों ब्लाकों के दो दो गांवों को ओडीएफ प्लस के लिए चयनित किया गया है। तीन नवंबर को विकास भवन में कार्यशाला के दौरान ग्राम प्रधानों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।

बता दें कि जिले की 474 ग्राम पंचायतें खुले में शौचमुक्त (ओडीएफ) की सूची में शामिल हो गई हैं। अब जिला पंचायतराज विभाग ओडीएफ प्लस के तहत गांवों में साफ सफाई पर ध्यान दे रहा है। महकमे में ओडीएफ प्लस की सुगबुगाहट शुरू हो गई है।

ठोस एवं तरल अपशिष्ट के प्रबंधन के लिए जिले के सात ब्लॉकों के रतनगढ़ी, गंगचौली, टुकसान, जटोई, रामपुर, दरकौली, चिरावली, रहपुरा, चौबारा, मांगरू, मीरपुर, सुजावलपुर, महासिंहपुर और मनौरा ग्राम पंचायत के ग्राम प्रधान को ओडीएफ प्लस के बारे में बताया जाएगा।

ओडीएफ प्लस में गांव में स्वच्छता समिति का गठन होगा। सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर स्वच्छता से संबधित वॉल पेंटिंग होगी। गांव के प्रत्येक घर में कूड़ा लेने के लिए गाड़ी जाएगी। इसके अलावा खराब सड़क और नाली आदि दुरुस्त होंगी। इन गांव को ओडीएफ प्लस मॉडल के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा।






हाथरस
Uttar Pradesh

दिनदहाड़े ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका को मारी गोली, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

हाथरस के कोतवाली सादाबाद क्षेत्र के डाक खाने वाली गली में तीन बाइक सवार युवकों ने एक ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका में गोली मार दी। यह वारदात उस समय हुई जब पार्लर संचालिका अपने पार्लर में काम कर रही थी।

28 अक्टूबर 2018

मामले का खुलासा
Aligarh

बेटे ने मां और उसके प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर की थी पिता की हत्या

28 अक्टूबर 2018

गोली लगने से घायल ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका रानी।
Hathras

बाइकर्स ने दिनदहाड़े ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका को मारी गोली, भगदड़

28 अक्टूबर 2018

जंक्शन कोतवाली में हत्या की घटना का खुलासा करते सीओ सिकंदाराराऊ
Hathras

बेटे ने मां, उसके प्रेमी संग मिलकर की पिता की हत्या

28 अक्टूबर 2018

झगड़ा
Hathras

बच्चों के विवाद में दो पक्षों में मारपीट, तनाव

28 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ की कोर्ट से बाहर निकलते पूर्व विधायक देवेंद्र अग्रवाल।
Hathras

पूर्व विधायक की गिरफ्तारी का हल्ला

28 अक्टूबर 2018

रामवीर की हत्या के मामले में खुलासा करते एसपी व एएसपी, उनके साथ मौजूद हत्यारोपी रामेश्वर।
Hathras

बदला लेने के लिए रामेश्वर ने की रामवीर की हत्या

28 अक्टूबर 2018

करवा चौथ पर छलनी की ओट से चांद का दीदार करती महिला
Hathras

करवा चौथ: तेरे हाथ से पीकर पानी, दासी से बन जाऊं रानी...

28 अक्टूबर 2018

धारदार हथियार से की गई मोहन की हत्या, तीन पर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज
Hathras

धारदार हथियार से की गई मोहन की हत्या, तीन पर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज

27 अक्टूबर 2018

हेडिंग लाखों की ठगी करने वाले एक फाइनेंस कर्मी को पुलिस ने पकड़ा
Hathras

हेडिंग लाखों की ठगी करने वाले एक फाइनेंस कर्मी को पुलिस ने पकड़ा

28 अक्टूबर 2018

