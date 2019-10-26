शहर चुनें

बस्ती में मनोरमा नदी में नहाने के दौरान युवक डूबा, मेला देखना आया था पीड़ित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बस्ती Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 03:21 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के बस्ती जिले में मनोरमा नदी में नहाने के दौरान युवक की डूब गया। घटना कलवारी थाना इलाके के महुआ डाबर की है। यहां शनिवार को मजार पर मेला देखने पुरानी बस्ती के दक्षिण दरवाजा निवासी 26 वर्षीय गोलू आया था। 
वह दोस्तों के साथ नहाने के लिए मनोरमा नदी पहुंचा। जहां पैर फिसलने से गहरे पानी में डूब गए। तट पर मौजूद पुलिस ने लोगों की मदद से गोलू को बेहोशी की हालत में बाहर निकाला। तत्काल जिला अस्पताल भेजवाया गया। जहां इलाज शुरू हुआ है।
गांव में लगी आग
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में आग का तांडव, धू-धू कर जले 27 घर, नहीं बचा खाने तक का सामान

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर के विशुनपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के बांसगांव खलवा टोला में शुक्रवार रात करीब 12 बजे आग लगने से 27 लोगों के घर जल गए। सूचना मिलते ही ग्राम प्रधान मौके पर पहुंचे और घटना की जानकारी लेकर सभी पीड़ित परिवारों को आर्थिक मदद दी।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

खाद कारखाने का बनकर तैयार प्रिलिंग टावर
Gorakhpur

पाकिस्तान से भी ऊंचा है गोरखपुर खाद कारखाने का प्रिलिंग टॉवर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

demo pic
Gorakhpur

भड़काऊ भाषण पर गोरक्षा सेवा आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष अतुल सिंह को पांच साल की सजा

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Allahabad High Court
Gorakhpur

वाटर पार्क के साझेदारों को हाईकोर्ट से भी झटका, नहीं माना याचिका को सुनवाई योग्य

26 अक्टूबर 2019

fake armed license
Gorakhpur

फर्जी लाइसेंस के शक में दो को पुलिस ने उठाया

26 अक्टूबर 2019

two arrest in loot
Gorakhpur

मंहगे शौक व नशे की लत पूरी करने के लिए लूट करने वाले दो गिरफ्तार

26 अक्टूबर 2019

gorakhpur CM diwali
Gorakhpur

वनटांगिया गांव के बच्चों के साथ दिवाली मनाएंगे मुख्यमंत्री

26 अक्टूबर 2019

one women staff dead
Gorakhpur

सांड़ के हमले से महिला अनुचर की मौत

26 अक्टूबर 2019

flight timings reschedule in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

कल से लागू होगा विंटर शेड्यूल, बदलेगा उड़ानों का समय

26 अक्टूबर 2019

teacher and one in jail
Gorakhpur

रेलवे स्टेशन उड़ाने की धमकी देने के दो आरोपियों को जेल भेजा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

करतारपुर जाने के लिए देने होंगे 1400 रुपये, कांग्रेस बोली, पाकिस्तान वसूल रहा है ‘जजिया’ टैक्स

पाकिस्तान के करतारपुर गलियारे (कॉरिडोर) के प्रस्तावित शुल्क पर कांग्रेस ने तीखा हमला किया है, जिसमें कहा पाकिस्तान की तरफ से हर एक श्रद्धालु से जजिया लिया जा रहा है। जो गलत है और केन्द्र सरकार को जजिया खुद अदा करना चाहिए।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

एम एल खट्टर 1:30

Haryana Election Result: मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर बोले, ‘हम बनाने जा रहे हैं सरकार’

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:11

अयोध्या में जलेंगे 5 लाख 51 हजार दीये, गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज होगा नाम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा 1:13

हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा का गठबंधन, अमित शाह ने किया एलान

25 अक्टूबर 2019

जनरल बिपिन रावत 1:53

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर पर जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा, पीओके पर पाकिस्तान का नहीं आतंकियों का नियंत्रण

25 अक्टूबर 2019

pooja spacial form gorakhpur to bandra
Gorakhpur

बांद्रा-गोरखपुर के बीच चलेगी सुविधा पूजा स्पेशल

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अनियंत्रित होकर पलटी पिकअप वैन
Basti

गोरखपुर: अनियंत्रित होकर पलटी अंडों से लदी गाड़ी, लोगों ने मचाई लूट 

24 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पटाखा फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, दो घायल, दोनों जिला अस्पताल रेफर

25 अक्टूबर 2019

blame in murder to son of constable
Gorakhpur

चौरीचौरा फालोअप

26 अक्टूबर 2019

humsafar express
Gorakhpur

अबतक कंफर्म नहीं हुई सीट को इस ट्रेन में कराएं टिकट, अभी भी उपलब्ध है जगह

24 अक्टूबर 2019

बेटे की हत्या का आरोपी सिपाही अरविंद यादव।
Gorakhpur

हेड कांस्टेबल पर हत्या का केस दर्ज, भेजा जेल

25 अक्टूबर 2019

