गोरखपुर में भीषण सड़क हादसा, बेकाबू कार ने तीन बाइकों को मारी टक्कर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 02:08 PM IST
गोरखपुर में भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआ है। हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई है, जबकि तीन गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
गोरखपुर-वाराणसी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 29 पर कसिहार चौराहे के पास एक बेकाबू  इनोवा कार ने तीन बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। बाइक सवार तीन युवक घायल हो गए, जबकि एक की मौत हो गई। 

पुलिस ने घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। फिलहाल इनोवा कार चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस गाड़ी को कब्जे में लेकर आगे की कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।
 

road accident gorakhpur road accident road accident in gorakhpur
