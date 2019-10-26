शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर में आग का तांडव, धू-धू कर जले 27 घर, नहीं बचा खाने तक का सामान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 12:34 PM IST
गांव में लगी आग
गांव में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर के विशुनपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के बांसगांव खलवा टोला में शुक्रवार रात करीब 12 बजे आग लगने से 27 लोगों के घर जल गए। सूचना मिलते ही ग्राम प्रधान मौके पर पहुंचे और घटना की जानकारी लेकर सभी पीड़ित परिवारों को आर्थिक मदद दी।
तत्काल ही पीड़ित परिवारों के लिए भोजन की व्यवस्था कराई गई। शनिवार सुबह कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व तमकुहीराज के विधायक अजय कुमार लल्लू ने पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवारों को ढाढस बंधाया और हर संभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया।
fire news kushinagar news gorakhpur news fire accident
