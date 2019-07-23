शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर: सोते समय सांप के काटने से पिता-पुत्र की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखुपुर Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 01:10 PM IST
गोरखपुर के झगहा इलाके के मिठाबेल में सोते समय सोमवार की रात पिता-पुत्र की सांप के काटने से मौत हो गई। मीठा भील निवासी भूपेंद्र दुबे व 5 साल का बेटा पार्थ दुबे सोए थे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रात में बेटे को सांप ने डस लिया बेटे के चिल्लाने पर पिता ने हाथ से ही सांप को हटाने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान सांप ने उन्हें भी डस लिया जिससे दोनों की मौत हो गई।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
