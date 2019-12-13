गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खुशखबरी, अब दर्शन करना होगा और आसान

{"_id":"5df355f38ebc3e87d97f3ab6","slug":"facilitation-center-started-in-gorakhnath-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखनाथ मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df355f38ebc3e87d97f3ab6","slug":"facilitation-center-started-in-gorakhnath-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में दर्शन करते लोग ।
- फोटो : Rajesh Kumar
{"_id":"5df355f38ebc3e87d97f3ab6","slug":"facilitation-center-started-in-gorakhnath-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करते लोग।
- फोटो : Rajesh Kumar
{"_id":"5df355f38ebc3e87d97f3ab6","slug":"facilitation-center-started-in-gorakhnath-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
- फोटो : amar ujala