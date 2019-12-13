शहर चुनें

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खुशखबरी, अब दर्शन करना होगा और आसान

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 02:55 PM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर
गोरखनाथ मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के गृह जनपद स्थित गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचने वाले पर्यटकों व श्रद्धालुओं को एक बड़ी सौगात मिली है। देश-विदेश से पहुंचने वाले पर्यटकों के लिए मंदिर प्रशासन की ओर से श्री गुरु गोरक्षनाथ मंदिर सुविधा केंद्र की अनौपचारिक शुरुआत कर दी गई है। सुविधा केंद्र पर प्रसाद के साथ ही अंगवस्त्र और धातुओं की मूर्तियां भी उपलब्ध हैं।
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
गोरखनाथ मंदिर
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में दर्शन करते लोग ।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करते लोग।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
