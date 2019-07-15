शहर चुनें

किताब व्यापारी से पांच लाख की रंगदारी मांगी

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 12:54 AM IST
किताब व्यापारी से पांच लाख की रंगदारी मांगी
गोरखपुर। शहर के बक्शीपुर के किताब व्यापारी मनोज कुमार टिबड़ेवाल से पांच लाख की रंगदारी मांगे जाने का मामला सामने आया है। इनके अलावा कुछ अन्य व्यापारियों से भी रुपये मांगे गए हैं। मनोज ने इसकी शिकायत एसएसपी से की है जांच सीओ कोतवाली को सौंपी गई है। बदमाशों ने रकम एकमुश्त नहीं होने पर 50 हजार रुपये महीने की किस्त में रकम देने का प्रस्ताव दिया है।
मनोज कुमार टिबड़ेवाल के मुताबिक उनके साथ ही कई अन्य व्यापारियों को रंगदारी के लिए फोन आ चुका है। धमकी देने वाले ने पांच लाख रुपये ना देने पर बच्चों के अपहरण करने की धमकी भी दी है। बदमाश विभिन्न विभागों में झूठी शिकायत करके मानसिक दबाव भी बना रहे हैं। कुछ लोगों का नाम लेते हुए उनसे मिलने पर मामला खत्म होने की बात कही जाती है। व्यापारी ने अन्य व्यापारियों के साथ एसएसपी से मिलकर शिकायत की है। हालांकि मनोज के अलावा कोई और सामने नहीं आया है।

Gorakhpur crime extorson businssman
