Uttar Pradesh   Gorakhpur   deoria cmo transfered

सीएमओ का तबादला

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 11:24 PM IST
देवरिया की सीएमओ बनीं डॉ मंजरी
लखनऊ। देवरिया के मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ धीरेंद्र कुमार चौधरी को चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मिर्जापुर का संयुक्त निदेशक बनाया गया है। इनके स्थान पर डॉ मंजरी धवन टंडन को देवरिया भेजा गया है। डॉ टंडन अब तक महिला चिकित्सालय गोरखपुर में वरिष्ठ परामर्शदाता के पद पर तैनात थीं।
deoria cmo transfered
