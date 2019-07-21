शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur ›   crime news

एयरपोर्ट पर गलत आईडी के साथ पकड़े गए प्रेमी युगल

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 02:00 AM IST
एयरपोर्ट पर गलत आईडी के साथ पकड़े गए प्रेमी युगल
गोरखपुर। दिल्ली की जहाज पर सवार होने एयरफोर्स पहुंचे एक प्रेमी युगल को सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने पकड़ लिया। उनके पास से बरामद आईडी में अंतर था। जांच में पता चला कि दोनों अलग-अलग संप्रदाय के हैं और एक-दूसरे से प्रेम करते हैं लेकिन परिवार वालों की सख्ती की वजह से घर से भाग रहे थे। एयरफोर्स की ओर से कोई तहरीर नहीं मिलने पर पुलिस ने दोनों को परिवार वालों को बुलाकर सुपुर्द कर दिया। दोनों ही परिवार ने कार्रवाई ना करने का प्रार्थना पत्र भी थाने में दिया।
शनिवार की दोपहर दिल्ली जाने वाली फ्लाइट के लिए यात्रियों की इंट्री हो रही थी। इस दौरान कुशीनगर जिले के एक प्रेमी युगल ने भीतर जाने का प्रयास किया। जांच के दौरान युवक के आईकार्ड में दर्ज नाम और टिकट पर छपे विवरण में भिन्नता सामने आई। संदेह होने पर सुरक्षा कर्मचारियों ने दोनों को रोक लिया। पुलिस पहुंची तो दोनों को हिरासत में लेकर चौकी पर लेकर आई। उनके परिजनों से बात करके अन्य पहचान पत्र मंगवाए गए। नंदानगर चौकी इंचार्ज राजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि फर्जी आईडी की सूचना मिली थी लेकिन बाद में सही पाया गया। दोनों को परिवार वालों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया है।

Gorakhpur crime gorakhpur airport
