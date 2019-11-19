शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Gorakhpur   court reject bail application of Salman Khurshid wife Louise Khurshid

सलमान खुर्शीद की पत्नी लुईस खुर्शीद की कोर्ट ने जमानत अर्जी की खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिद्धार्थनगर Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 04:55 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सलमान खुर्शीद की पत्नी लुईस खुर्शीद और उनके सहयोगी अतहर फारुकी की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी है। इन पर धोखाधड़ी का आरोप है। 
salman khurshid louise khurshid congress bail application
