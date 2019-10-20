शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM Yogi reaches Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के दौरे पर सीएम योगी, गोरखनाथ मंदिर जाकर की पूजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 03:51 PM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में सीएम योगी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ रविवार को गोरखनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे। वहां उन्होंने अपने गुरु गोरखनाथ के दर्शन किए। इस दौरान योगी के साथ अन्य लोग भी मौजूद रहे। 
