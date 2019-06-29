शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 10:45 PM IST
सिगरेट तस्करी : असम के ट्रक मालिक की तलाश
गोरखपुर। गुवाहाटी से फरीदाबाद तस्करी कर ले जाई जा रही दो करोड़ की विदेशी सिगरेट और करीब 50 हजार की वस्तुओं के पकड़े जाने के मामले में शनिवार को भी जांच जारी रही। डीआरआई की गोरखपुर यूनिट को मामले में असम के ट्रक मालिक की तलाश है। ट्रक मालिक के जरिए डीआरआई के अफसर बड़े गिरोह तक पहुंचना चाह रहे हैं। इस मामले में ट्रक चालक को जेल भेजा जा चुका है।
डीआरआई की गोरखपुर यूनिट ने बृहस्पतिवार को गोरखपुर-लखनऊ हाईवे पर सहजनवां से आगे ट्रक पकड़ा था। ट्रक से पांच विदेशी कंपनियों के करीब दो करोड़ रुपये की सिगरेट बरामद की गई थी। शनिवार को मामले की छानबीन हुई तो पता चला कि सिगरेट अमेरिका, इंडोनेशिया और वर्जीनिया की है। उसे गलत तरीके से मंगाया गया था। सिगरेट के धंधेबाजों का जाल गोरखपुर, लखनऊ और पंजाब तक फैला है। असम, गोवा में भी नेटवर्क है। जांच कर रही टीम का कहना है कि तस्करी का नेटवर्क जल्द ही ध्वस्त कर दिया जाएगा।

cigarette smuggling
