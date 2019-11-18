शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur

पुलिस नहीं खोज पाई तो मालिक ने खुद पकड़ा

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 01:21 AM IST
बाइक चोर को पुलिस नहीं खोज पाई, मालिक ने पकड़ा
पादरी बाजार (गोरखपुर)। शाहपुर इलाके के आवास विकास कॉलोनी से शुक्रवार की रात चोरी गई बाइक को पुलिस तो नहीं खोज सकी, मगर मालिक ने खुद ही चोर को खोजकर बाइक हासिल कर ली। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बाइक को बरामद कर लिया और आरोपी से पूछताछ शुरू की।
जानकारी के मुताबिक मदरसा शिक्षक फिरोज आलम की शाहपुर के आवास विकास कॉलोनी में घर है। शुक्रवार की रात घर के सामने से उनकी बाइक चोरी हो गई थी। पास में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में चोर की करतूत कैद हो गई थीं। पीड़ित ने शुक्रवार की रात शाहपुर पुलिस को फुटेज के साथ तहरीर दी थी। अभी पुलिस जांच कर ही रही थी कि रविवार को पीड़ित ने अपने घर के सामने से बाइक चला कर जाते चोर को दौड़ा कर पकड़ लिया और उसे पुलिस को सौंप दिया। चोर ने बाइक के आगे पीछे का नंबर बदल कर दूसरा नंबर लगा कर पुलिस का मोनोग्राम लगा दिया था। बाइक मालिक ने चेसिस नंबर व टूटी हुई एक स्विच से अपनी बाइक की पहचान की है।
