Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   attempt to rape case

दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, केस दर्ज

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 01:51 AM IST
किशोरी से मौसेरे भाई ने की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की
गुलरिहा। इलाके के एक गांव में मंगलवार की रात किशोरी के साथ उसके मौसेरे भाई ने छेड़खानी एवं दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। पीड़ित के घरवालों ने पुलिस से इसकी शिकायत की थी। कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो अधिकारियों से फरियाद की। अधिकारियों के आदेश के बाद पुलिस ने बृहस्पतिवार को आरोपी पर केस दर्ज किया। आरोपी को पुलिस तलाश रही है।
थाने में दर्ज केस के मुताबिक किशोरी ननिहाल में रहती है। मंगलवार की रात वह कमरे में सोई हुई थी। रिश्ते में मौसेरा भाई उसके कमरे में आया और छेड़खानी की। किशोरी के शोर मचाने पर परिवार के लोग उसके पास पहुंचे तो आरोपी युवक फरार हो गया।
परिवार के लोगों ने पुलिस को तत्काल घटना की सूचना दी। आरोप है कि पुलिस आरोपी को पकड़ कर थाने लाई, लेकिन बाद में मुकदमा दर्ज करने की बजाए दोनों पक्षों में समझौता कराने की कोशिश करने लगी। उसके बाद मामले की जानकारी उच्चाधिकारियों को हुई। तब एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। इस संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक मनोज कुमार राय ने बताया कि तहरीर के आधार मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। जांच की जा रही है।
attempt to rape case
