Gorakhpur

बुजुर्ग की नदी में डूबने से मौत, युवक बहा

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 01:06 AM IST
बुजुर्ग की नदी में डूबने से मौत, युवक बहा
गोरखपुर। दो अलग-अलग इलाकों में नदी में डूबने से बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई और एक युवक नहाने के दौरान बह गया। युवक की तलाश में जुटी एनडीआरएफ टीम फिलहाल उसे ढूंढ नहीं पाई है। युवक कौन और कहां का था इसकी भी जानकारी नहीं हो सकी है। नदी किनारे के उसके कपड़े व अन्य सामान मिले हैं।
बड़हलगंज प्रतिनिधि के अनुसार होरी लाल पांडेय (80) मुक्तिपथ स्थित शनि मंदिर के बगल में सरयू नदी में नहाने गए थे। इसी दौरान वह गहरे पानी में चले गए और डूब गए। वहीं, तिवारीपुर के डोमिनगढ़ में एक युवक नदी में नहाने के लिए कूदा और गहरे पानी में जाने की वजह से बह गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे डूबते देखा तो पुलिस को जानकारी दी। एनडीआरएफ की टीम को भी बुलाया गया, काफी देर तलाश की गई लेकिन उसका पता नहीं चल सका।
a old man drawn in river
