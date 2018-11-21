शहर चुनें

नकल करते पकड़े गए तो तीन विषयों में फेल

नकल करते पकड़े गए तो तीन विषयों में फेल

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 01:28 AM IST
नकल करते पकड़े गए तो तीन विषयों में होंगे फेल
एमएमएमयूटी प्रशासन ने सेमेस्टर परीक्षाओं में लागू किया नया नियम
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गोरखपुर। मदन मोहन मालवीय प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (एमएमएमयूटी) की सेमेस्टर परीक्षा में नकल करने वालों पर ज्यादा सख्ती की जाएगी। जिस विषय में नकल करते पकड़े जाते हैं उसके अलावा दो अन्य विषयों में भी विद्यार्थी को फेल कर दिया जाएगा। अभी तक परीक्षार्थी को उसी विषय में फेल किया जाता था, जिसमें वह नकल करते हुए पकड़ा जाता था।
विश्वविद्यालय के जनसंपर्क अधिकारी दयाशंकर सिंह ने बताया कि सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 16 नवंबर से शुरू हो चुकी हैं। नए नियम के मुताबिक नकल करते पकड़े जाने पर परीक्षार्थी को संबंधित विषय के साथ अन्य दो अन्य विषयों (कम अंक से पास दो विषय) में भी फेल किया जाएगा। परीक्षा के दौरान आपस में बात करना भी प्रतिबंधित है। प्रश्न पत्र पर कहीं पर कुछ नहीं लिखा जा सकता है। उत्तर पुस्तिका में केवल विषय से संबंधित ही तथ्यों को लिखने की छूट है।

