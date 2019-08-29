शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gonda ›   Teacher suspended, notice on rigging in PAN

शमिक्षिका निलम्बित, पैन में हेराफेरी पर शिक्षक को नोटिस

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 10:30 PM IST
शिक्षिका निलम्बित, पैन में हेराफेरी पर नोटिस
गोंडा। झंझरी के पूर्व माध्यमिक विद्यालय रामनगर बनकट बंद मिलने पर जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी मनिराम सिंह ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। बीईओ जैनेन्द्र गुप्त की संस्तुति पर सहायक अध्यापिका ज्ञान प्रभा शुक्ल को निलम्बित कर दिया है। वहीं एनपीआरसी की वेतन वृद्वि रोकी है। इसके अलावा छपिया के प्राथमिक विद्यालय बासुदेवपुर ग्रंट के सहायक अध्यापक नर्वदा चंद के पैन में हेराफेरी मिलने पर उन्हे नोटिस जारी किया है। बीएसए ने बताया कि महराजगंज जिले के सदर क्षेत्र के पूर्व माध्यमिक स्कूल महराजगंज द्वितीय में कार्यरत प्रधानाध्यापक नर्वदा चंद ने सूचना दी है कि उनके पैन कार्ड का उपयोग हो रहा है। इस पर यहां के शिक्षक से पूरे अभिलेख मांगे गए हैं और वेतन भुगतान रोक दिया गया है। इसके अलावा बेलसर के एक शिक्षक को भी नोटिस जारी की है।
Suspend
