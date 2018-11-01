शहर चुनें

Faizabad ›   151 मीटर ऊंची श्रीराम प्रतिमा के लिए स्थल देखेंगें मुख्यमंत्री

151 मीटर ऊंची श्रीराम प्रतिमा के लिए स्थल देखेंगें मुख्यमंत्री

Lucknow Bureau Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 11:18 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
151 मीटर ऊंची श्रीराम प्रतिमा के लिए स्थल देखेंगे मुख्यमंत्री
फैजाबाद। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ दीपोत्सव के दिन 6 नवंबर को रात में रामलीला देखकर रात्रि विश्राम करेंगे। अगले दिन सुबह वह रामलला के भी दर्शन कर सकते हैं। हालांकि इसका अभी कोई कार्यक्रम तय नहीं है।

7 नवंबर को मुख्यमंत्री रामघाट स्थित रेलवे पुल के नीचे प्रस्तावित भगवान श्रीराम की 151 मीटर ऊंची प्रतिमा स्थापित करने के लिए प्रस्तावित स्थल का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अयोध्या में भगवान राम की प्रतिमा स्थापना की घोषणा कर रखी है, इसको लेकर तैयारी तेज हो गई है। माना जा रहा है कि दीपोत्सव के बाद इसके पर तेजी से काम शुरू हो सकता है।

महंत परमहंस दास (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

एक महीने में कानून बनाकर करें राम मंदिर निर्माण, नहीं तो आत्मदाह को होंगे मजबूर: परमहंस दास

अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई जनवरी तक के लिए स्थगित किए जाने से निराश तपस्वी छावनी के महंत परमहंस दास ने सरकार से एक महीने में कानून बनाकर राम मंदिर निर्माण करने की अपील की है।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सेंट्रल शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के सदस्य पर फिल्म में काम दिलाने के नाम पर यौन शोषण का आरोप, गिरफ्तार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

हर घंटे पर मिलेंगी लखनऊ व गोरखपुर मार्ग की बसें
Faizabad

हर घंटे पर मिलेंगी लखनऊ व गोरखपुर मार्ग की बसें

31 अक्टूबर 2018

हेलीकाप्टर से वनवासी वेश में आएंगें भगवान राम-सीता
Faizabad

हेलीकाप्टर से वनवासी वेश में आएंगें भगवान राम-सीता

31 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या के संत-धर्माचार्यों का सम्मान करेंगें उद्धव ठाकरे
Faizabad

अयोध्या के संत-धर्माचार्यों का सम्मान करेंगें उद्धव ठाकरे

31 अक्टूबर 2018

युवक की हत्या में दो लोगों को आजीवन कारावास
Faizabad

युवक की हत्या में दो लोगों को आजीवन कारावास

1 नवंबर 2018

हमरी अटरिया पर आजा रे संवरिया...
Faizabad

हमरी अटरिया पर आजा रे संवरिया...

1 नवंबर 2018

सरदार पटेल जयंती पर हुई एकता के लिए दौड़
Faizabad

सरदार पटेल जयंती पर हुई एकता के लिए दौड़

31 अक्टूबर 2018

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के सदस्य पर दुष्कर्म के प्रयास का केस दर्ज
Faizabad

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के सदस्य पर दुष्कर्म के प्रयास का केस दर्ज

31 अक्टूबर 2018

स्कूल बस से उतरते समय गिरा मासूम, बस चढने से हुई मौत
Faizabad

स्कूल बस से उतरते समय गिरा मासूम, बस चढने से हुई मौत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

शस्त्र लाइसेंस आवेदन में जमा करना होगा तीन का आईटीआर
Faizabad

शस्त्र लाइसेंस आवेदन में जमा करना होगा तीन का आईटीआर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

एयरपोर्ट के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण को लेकर मंथन शुरू
Faizabad

एयरपोर्ट के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण को लेकर मंथन शुरू

28 अक्टूबर 2018

ीपोत्सव में वाटर शो के जरिए दिखेगी भगवान राम की यात्रा
Faizabad

ीपोत्सव में वाटर शो के जरिए दिखेगी भगवान राम की यात्रा

31 अक्टूबर 2018

फैजाबाद एयरपोर्ट का 307 करोड़ से 464 एकड़ में होगा का विस्तार
Faizabad

फैजाबाद एयरपोर्ट का 307 करोड़ से 464 एकड़ में होगा का विस्तार

27 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या मामले में सुनवाई टलने से संत-धर्माचार्य व पक्षकार हुए मायूस
Faizabad

अयोध्या मामले में सुनवाई टलने से संत-धर्माचार्य व पक्षकार हुए मायूस

29 अक्टूबर 2018

दीपावली पर नहीं होगा 10 बजे के बाद पटाखों का प्रयोग
Faizabad

दीपावली पर नहीं होगा 10 बजे के बाद पटाखों का प्रयोग

31 अक्टूबर 2018

