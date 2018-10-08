शहर चुनें


एमएलसी ने किया बूथों का निरीक्षण

Lucknow Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 01:32 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एमएलसी ने किया बूथों का निरीक्षण
फैजाबाद। विशेष मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर छूटे हुए मतदाताओं का नाम मतदाता सूची में डलवाने के लिए विधान परिषद सदस्य लीलावती कुशवाहा ने रविवार को बूथों का निरीक्षण किया। एमएलसी ने कहा कि भीमराव अंबेडकर ने संविधान बनाकर सभी लोगों को बराबरी का दर्जा देने का प्रयास किया लेकिन कुछ लोग ईवीएम के सहारे सत्ता पर कब्जा कर आम लोगों की आवाज का दमन करना चाहते हैं। इस दौरान बीएलओ साधना पांडेय, शैल कुमारी, भीमल कुशवाहा, रामशब्द यादव, सत्यप्रकाश यादव आदि मौजूद रहे।




  







अपने समर्थकों के साथ अनशन पर बैठे महंत परमहंस दास (बायें) व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

परमहंस का अनशन तुड़वाने पहुंचे मंत्री की कोशिश नाकाम, सीएम वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से करेंगे बात

अयोध्या में राममंदिर निर्माण के लिए आमरण अनशन पर बैठे महंत परमहंस दास को मनाने के लिए औद्योगिक विकास मंत्री सतीश महाना द्वारा रविवार रात किया गया प्रयास का कोई निर्णय नहीं निकल सका।

7 अक्टूबर 2018

दो लाख रुपये में ली थी हत्या की सुपारी, हमलावर गिरफ्तार
Faizabad

दो लाख रुपये में ली थी हत्या की सुपारी, हमलावर गिरफ्तार

8 अक्टूबर 2018

रामनाम संकीर्तन के बीच और दृढ़ हुआ परमहंस का अनशन
Faizabad

रामनाम संकीर्तन के बीच और दृढ़ हुआ परमहंस का अनशन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

चालक को आई नींद तो ओवर ब्रिज की रेलिंग से टकराई बस, 12 घायल
Faizabad

चालक को आई नींद तो ओवर ब्रिज की रेलिंग से टकराई बस, 12 घायल

8 अक्टूबर 2018

बॉडीवाल कैमरे रखेंगे शरारती तत्वों पर नजर
Faizabad

बॉडीवाल कैमरे रखेंगे शरारती तत्वों पर नजर

8 अक्टूबर 2018

आमरन अनशन पर बैठे स्वामी परमहंस
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए अनशन: परमहंस बोले, मोदी रामलला के दर्शन करने आएं तभी खत्म करूंगा अनशन

3 अक्टूबर 2018

नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने अधेड़ को मारी गोली
Faizabad

नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने अधेड़ को मारी गोली

6 अक्टूबर 2018

अनशन पर बैठे महंत राम परमहंस दास।
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए राम परमहंस दास ने शुरू किया आमरण अनशन, बोले- मंदिर न बना तो प्राण दे दूंगा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

पिता व मामा ने बेटी का गला रेतकर नहर में फेंका
Faizabad

पिता व मामा ने बेटी का गला रेतकर नहर में फेंका

6 अक्टूबर 2018

संतों ने सरकार को दी 31 जनवरी की डेडलाइन
Faizabad

संतों ने सरकार को दी 31 जनवरी की डेडलाइन

6 अक्टूबर 2018

