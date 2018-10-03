शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Faizabad ›   दिल्ली में गूंजेगा हिंदुत्व व राम मंदिर का मुद्दा

दिल्ली में गूंजेगा हिंदुत्व व राम मंदिर का मुद्दा

Lucknow Bureau Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 11:04 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में गूंजेगा हिंदुत्व व राम मंदिर का मुद्दा, आज रवाना होंगे संत
अयोध्या। राममंदिर को लेकर अयोध्या में एक तरफ जहां सियासत गर्म है तो वहीं विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने भी हिंदुत्व व राममंदिर मुद्दे को धार देने की कवायद तेज कर दी है। 5 अक्तूबर को विहिप के संयोजन में दिल्ली में होने जा रही संत उच्चाधिकार समिति की बैठक अहम होने वाली है। विहिप के प्रांतीय मीडिया प्रभारी शरद शर्मा ने बताया कि दिल्ली में पांच अक्तूबर को होने वाली संत उच्चाधिकारी समिति की बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए अयोध्या से न्यास अध्यक्ष सहित अन्य संत बृहस्पतिवार को रवाना होंगे। बैठक में 29 अक्तूबर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हो रही सुनवाई पर चर्चा होगी, कुंभ की ब्यूह रचना तैयार की जाएगी, संत धर्मससंद को लेकर मंथन करेंगे। रामजन्मभूमि न्यास कार्यशाला की गतिविधियों पर भी चर्चा होगी।

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

आमरन अनशन पर बैठे स्वामी परमहंस
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए अनशन: परमहंस बोले, मोदी रामलला के दर्शन करने आएं तभी खत्म करूंगा अनशन

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए आमरण अनशन पर बैठे तपस्वी छावनी के पीठाधीश्वर स्वामी परमहंस ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अयोध्या में रामलला का दर्शन करने आएं तभी मैं अनशन समाप्त करूंगा।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

अनशन पर बैठे महंत राम परमहंस दास।
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए राम परमहंस दास ने शुरू किया आमरण अनशन, बोले- मंदिर न बना तो प्राण दे दूंगा

1 अक्टूबर 2018

रामलला दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे वसीम रिजवी।
Lucknow

पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड व ओवैसी जैसे लोग रावण के समान: रामलला दर्शन कर बोले वसीम रिजवी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

परमहंस ने उड़ाई नींद, कटियार समेत ज्यादातर संतों का समर्थन
Faizabad

परमहंस ने उड़ाई नींद, कटियार समेत ज्यादातर संतों का समर्थन

2 अक्टूबर 2018

डॉक्टर के फर्जी पर्चे पर नशीली दवाएं लेने का आरोप, अज्ञात पर केस
Faizabad

डॉक्टर के फर्जी पर्चे पर नशीली दवाएं लेने का आरोप, अज्ञात पर केस

2 अक्टूबर 2018

राममंदिर निर्माण के लिए अयोध्या में निकली सौहार्द यात्रा
Faizabad

राममंदिर निर्माण के लिए अयोध्या में निकली सौहार्द यात्रा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या में महंत ने अन्न-जल त्याग मोदी से मांगा राममंदिर
Faizabad

अयोध्या में महंत ने अन्न-जल त्याग मोदी से मांगा राममंदिर

2 अक्टूबर 2018

7.23 करोड़ से बनेगा कोरियाई रानी हो का नया भव्य पार्क
Faizabad

7.23 करोड़ से बनेगा कोरियाई रानी हो का नया भव्य पार्क

2 अक्टूबर 2018

36 घंटे के लिए बंद हुई रायगंज रेलवे क्रॉसिंग
Faizabad

36 घंटे के लिए बंद हुई रायगंज रेलवे क्रॉसिंग

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं के विजेताओं को किया पुरस्कृत
Faizabad

विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं के विजेताओं को किया पुरस्कृत

2 अक्टूबर 2018

फैजाबाद पहुंचे राम नाईक का बड़ा बयान, NRC रिपोर्ट पर कहा ये

केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं की प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन करने फैजाबाद पहुंचे राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने NRC रिपोर्ट को लेकर मीडिया से बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि देश में गलत ढंग से आने से सुरक्षा खतरे में पड़ सकती है।

13 अगस्त 2018

VIDEO: फैजाबाद में बीजेपी विधायक के भाई से मारपीट

11 अगस्त 2018

घुसपैठिए छीन रहे देश के हिंदू-मुस्लिम का हक- दिनेश शर्मा

1 अगस्त 2018

VIDEO: यूपी की जेल में फिर बड़ी चूक, बैरक में कैदी ने मनाया जन्मदिन

29 जुलाई 2018

‘मुस्लिमों की बढ़ती आबादी कर देगी देश का बंटवारा’

27 जुलाई 2018

पैदल चाल प्रतियोगिता में अमरजीत ने मारी बाजी
Faizabad

पैदल चाल प्रतियोगिता में अमरजीत ने मारी बाजी

2 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

12 साल के सहदेव ने बोरवेल में गिरी मासूम को बाहर निकाला

28 सितंबर 2018

राममंदिर पर अक्तूबर में सियासी अखाड़ा बनेगी अयोध्या
Faizabad

राममंदिर पर अक्तूबर में सियासी अखाड़ा बनेगी अयोध्या

30 सितंबर 2018

निबंध प्रतियोगिता में एकता और फैंसी ड्रेस में कृति रहीं अव्वल
Faizabad

निबंध प्रतियोगिता में एकता और फैंसी ड्रेस में कृति रहीं अव्वल

2 अक्टूबर 2018

हिला आरक्षी ने लगाया थाना प्रभारी पर उत्पीडन का आरोप
Faizabad

हिला आरक्षी ने लगाया थाना प्रभारी पर उत्पीडन का आरोप

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड के विरोध में वामदलों ने किया सत्याग्रह
Faizabad

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड के विरोध में वामदलों ने किया सत्याग्रह

2 अक्टूबर 2018

