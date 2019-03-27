शहर चुनें

84 सचल दलों का औचक निरीक्षण, 6 नकलची पकड़े

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 11:04 PM IST
अवध विवि की परीक्षा 6 नकलची पकड़े
अयोध्या। डॉ. राममनोहर लोहिया अवध विवि की मुख्य परीक्षा में बुधवार को 1865 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा छोड़ दी है। परीक्षा नियंत्रक उमानाथ के अनुसार तीन पालियों की परीक्षा में 94 हजार 199 परीक्षार्थियों को शामिल होना था, लेकिन 92 हजार 334 परीक्षार्थी ही परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हुए हैं। परीक्षा में सचल दलों ने 84 केंद्रों का औचक निरीक्षण किया है। इसमें छह परीक्षार्थी को अनुचित साधन का प्रयोग करते हुए पकड़ा गया है। इस पर विवि के नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

