रंगदारी न देने पर गालीगलौज, फायरिंग

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 11:55 PM IST
इटावा। बकेवर कस्बे के औरैया रोड स्थित अपनी कंप्यूटर की दुकान पर बैठे दुकानदार से मंगलवार की शाम तीन युवकों ने रंगदारी के नाम पर 10 हजार रुपये मांगे। दुकानदार ने जब मना किया तो युवकों ने गालीगलौज कर फायरिंग की। दुकानदार के शोर मचाने पर युवक भाग निकले। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच-पड़ताल की। घटना में एक नामजद व दो अज्ञात के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है।
