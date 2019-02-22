शहर चुनें

Etawah

शराब ठेकों पर छापामार कार्रवाई से हड़कंप

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 11:06 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। सहायक आबकारी आयुक्त कानपुर सुदर्शन सिंह दो निरीक्षकों के साथ महेवा स्थित देसी, अंग्रेजी शराब एवं बीयर की दुकानों पर जांच की गई।
कार्रवाई के दौरान स्टाक कम मिलने के अलावा अनधिकृत मिलने तथा अंग्रेजी शराब ठेके के स्टाक रजिस्टर नहीं दिखाने पर दुकानदार को फटकार लगाई। कानपुर से आए जांच दल में आबकारी निरीक्षक अमरनाथ कश्यप तथा नीलम गुप्ता शामिल रहीं।




Most Read

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी और बहुजन समाज पार्टी ने सीटों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट के अनुसार, समाजवादी पार्टी 37 सीटों पर और बसपा 38 लोकसभा सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
पात्र किसान सम्मान योजना के तहत फार्म जमा कर दें
Etawah

पात्र किसान सम्मान योजना के तहत फार्म जमा कर दें

22 फरवरी 2019

बालिका ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी
Etawah

बालिका ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी

22 फरवरी 2019

निगरानी में रहेंगे हिस्ट्रीशीटर
Etawah

निगरानी में रहेंगे हिस्ट्रीशीटर

22 फरवरी 2019

fraud
Etawah

इटावा एआरटीओ में एक और फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा

21 फरवरी 2019

सूमो की टक्कर से बाइक सवार घायल
Etawah

सूमो की टक्कर से बाइक सवार घायल

22 फरवरी 2019

जुआ खेलते पांच गिरफ्तार, 5
Etawah

जुआ खेलते पांच गिरफ्तार, 5

22 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मुद्रा योजना में लक्ष्यों की शतप्रतिशत पूर्ति करें: डीएम
Etawah

प्रधानमंत्री मुद्रा योजना में लक्ष्यों की शतप्रतिशत पूर्ति करें: डीएम

22 फरवरी 2019

सैफई के शिवपुरी टिमरुआ में निर्माणाधीन शौचालय। अमर उजाला
Etawah

एक हफ्ता बाकी और बनने हैं 11975 शौचालय

21 फरवरी 2019

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर जलती हुई कार। अमर उजाला
Etawah

इटावा में एक्सप्रेस-वे पर कार में आग से जिंदा जला युवक

20 फरवरी 2019

