Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   जीवन में शिक्षा का बेहद महत्व

जीवन में शिक्षा का बेहद महत्व

Kanpur Bureau Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 11:07 PM IST
जीवन में शिक्षा का विशेष महत्व
चित्रकूट। किहुनियां संकुल मानिकपुर में न्याय पंचायत स्तर पर समस्त विद्यालयों के प्रबंधन समिति के अध्यक्ष, सदस्य एवं प्रधानाध्यापक, प्रधान व सचिव के साथ पिरामल फ ाउंडेशन की गोष्ठी हुई। जिसमें शिक्षा के स्तर को सुधारने व हर बच्चे को स्कूल पहुंचाने के लिए योजना बनाई गई।
शिक्षा के अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत डीएम विशाख जी अय्यर के निर्देश पर पिरॉमल फांउडेशन ने कई स्कूलों में गोष्ठी की। जिसमें किहुंनिया व कोलगदिहया में बताया गया कि जीवन में शिक्षा का बेहद महत्व है। विद्यालय प्रबंधन की समिति गठित होनी चाहिए और उत्तरदायित्वों का निर्वहन करना चाहिए। विद्यालय के अनुदान व पाठ्यक्रम की जानकारी सभी को दी जाए जिससे अभिभावक भी जान सके कि उनके बच्चों को क्या पढ़ाया जा रहा है। इस गोष्ठी का मकसद विद्यालय प्रबंधन समितियों की नियमित बैठक सुनिश्चित कराने का प्रयास किया जाता है। साथ ही विद्यालय स्तर पर विद्यालय संबधित कार्ययोजना का निर्माण कर विद्यालय को बेहतर बनाने के प्रयास के बारे में जानकारी दी जाती है। ताकि वे अपने विद्यालय का विकास कर सकें।

Most Read

जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य स्वामी
Kanpur

Madhya Pradesh Election: नाराज होकर लौटे जगद्गुरु रामभद्राचार्य, फिर 1 घंटे बाद पहुंचकर डाला वोट

देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के स्वच्छता अभियान के नौ रत्न में शामिल धर्मनगरी के जगद्गुरुरामभद्राचार्य स्वामी अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग नहीं कर सके। सुबह जब वह मतदान करने पहुुंचे तो ईवीएम खराब मिली।

29 नवंबर 2018

