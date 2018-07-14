शहर चुनें

नरौरा गंगा बैराज पर जलस्तर में वृद्धि

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Sat, 14 Jul 2018 11:29 PM IST
नरौरा गंगा बैराज पर जलस्तर में वृद्धि
नरौरा/अहार/अनूपशहर। पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में हो रही बरसात के कारण गंगा नदी के जलस्तर में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। बैराज से निकली पीएलजीसी नहर को जलस्तर में वृद्धि के कारण चालू कर दिया गया है। नरौरा बैराज के तारबाबू देवेश कुमार ने बताया कि शनिवार की सुबह बैराज पर पानी की कुल उपलब्धता 35 हजार 267 क्यूसेक रही। गंगा की डाउन स्ट्रीम में 22817 क्यूसेक पानी की निकासी की जा रही है। जबकि बैराज से निकली एलजीसी नहर में 7503 क्यूेसक पानी की निकासी की जा रही थी। हालांकि जल स्तर बढ़ने पर बंद चल रही पीएलजीसी नहर में पांच हजार क्यूसेक पानी की निकासी की जा रही है। अनूपशहर में भी गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है। आहार में जलस्तर बढ़ने सीढ़ियों पर रखे तख्त आदि बह गए। ब्यूरो

