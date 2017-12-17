Download App
ऐंचाना में 20 दिन से विद्युत आपूर्ति ठप

Ghaziabad Bureau

Updated Sun, 17 Dec 2017 01:29 AM IST
- ग्रामीणों ने सीएम से की शिकायत
गुलावठी। ग्राम ऐंचाना में एक बड़े क्षेत्र की विद्युत आपूर्ति 20 दिन से ठप पड़ी है। अधिकारियों से निराश ग्रामीणों ने इसकी शिकायत मुख्यमंत्री को भेजी है।
ग्राम ऐंचाना की प्रधान शाहीन बेगम, ग्रामीणाें तफसीर अहमद, मंजूर, आफाक, साबिर अली, अहसान खां, शहरोज अली, आबिद खां आदि ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर गांव की विद्युत आपूर्ति दुरुस्त कराने की गुहार लगाई है। लोगों ने बताया कि गत 26 नवंबर को किसी वाहन की टक्कर से तीन बिजली के खंभे व तार टूट गए थे। इसके बाद गांव के आठ नलकूपों की आपूर्ति ठप हो गई थी। जो आज तक ठीक नहीं हुई है। सिंचाई न होने के कारण किसानों की फसलें सूख रही हैं। लोगों का आरोप है कि इस संबंध में पॉवर कॉरपोरेशन के जेई से लेकर अधिशासी अभियंता तक कई बार शिकायत की गई है, लेकिन अभी तक आपूर्ति सुचारु नहीं हुई।
