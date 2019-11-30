शहर चुनें

चार्जशीट दाखिल होने के बाद तीसरी बार कोर्ट में पेश हुए चिन्मयानंद, 16 दिसंबर को होगी अगली सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 03:16 PM IST
पेशी के लिए जाते स्वामी चिन्मयानंद
पेशी के लिए जाते स्वामी चिन्मयानंद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरेली के एस एस लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप में जेल में बंद स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को शनिवार के पेशी के लिए कोर्ट लाया गया। एसआईटी की चार्जशीट दाखिल करने के बाद आज तीसरी बार चिन्मयानंद की पेशी हुई। 
चिन्मयानंद को भारी सुरक्षा के बीच कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। अदालत ने चिन्मयानंद की अगली पेशी के लिए 16 दिसंबर की तारीख दी है। बता दें कि फिलहाल इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में भी चिन्मयानंद की जमानत को लेकर फैसला सुरक्षित रखा गया है।
swami chinmayanand swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

