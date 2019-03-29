शहर चुनें

विवि की परीक्षा में गैरहाजिर रहे 2271 परीक्षार्थी

pawan chandra Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 01:41 AM IST
बरेली। रुहेलखंड विश्वविद्यालय की मुख्य परीक्षा में बृहस्पतिवार को 2271 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। इसमें 1491 छात्र और 780 छात्राएं थीं। इस परीक्षा में कुल 80464 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए, जिसमें 32878 छात्र और 47586 छात्राएं थीं। 315 केंद्रों पर हुई इस परीक्षा में सात नकलची पकड़े गए, जिसमें चार छात्र एवं तीन छात्राएं थीं।
फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

अप्रैल के दूसरे सप्ताह में जारी होंगे बीएड के प्रवेशपत्र, 1150 कॉलेजों का डाटा विवि को मिला

बीएड की संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र अप्रैल के दूसरे सप्ताह में जारी होंगे। इसको लेकर विवि ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। परीक्षा केंद्र बनाने के लिए भी विवि को 1150 कॉलेजों का डाटा मिल गया है।

29 मार्च 2019

चार मेें से एक टीबी मरीज पर दवा बेअसर
Bareilly

चार मेें से एक टीबी मरीज पर दवा बेअसर

29 मार्च 2019

बंदरों ने किया हमला, नगर निगम के बाबू की छत से गिरकर मौत
Bareilly

बंदरों ने किया हमला, नगर निगम के बाबू की छत से गिरकर मौत

29 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री का इशारा- इस बार बदायूं की भी सीट चाहिए
Bareilly

प्रधानमंत्री का इशारा- इस बार बदायूं की भी सीट चाहिए

29 मार्च 2019

website
Bareilly

वेबसाइट दे रही धोखा, फॉर्म भरने में आ रही दिक्कत

28 मार्च 2019

विवाहिता की मौत के बाद सगे भाइयों पर जलाकर मारने की तोहमत
Bareilly

विवाहिता की मौत के बाद सगे भाइयों पर जलाकर मारने की तोहमत

29 मार्च 2019

बभिया में हिस्ट्रीशीटर के गुर्गों ने की फायरिंग
Bareilly

बभिया में हिस्ट्रीशीटर के गुर्गों ने की फायरिंग

29 मार्च 2019

आईवीएफ सेंटर की डॉक्टर पर ठगी का आरोप, जांच शुरू
Bareilly

आईवीएफ सेंटर की डॉक्टर पर ठगी का आरोप, जांच शुरू

29 मार्च 2019

परीक्षा से गैरहाजिर परीक्षकों को चेतावनी, तीन होंगे ब्लैकलिस्ट
Bareilly

परीक्षा से गैरहाजिर परीक्षकों को चेतावनी, तीन होंगे ब्लैकलिस्ट

29 मार्च 2019

ट्रॉला की टक्कर से रेलकर्मी का पुत्र घायल
Bareilly

ट्रॉला की टक्कर से रेलकर्मी का पुत्र घायल

29 मार्च 2019

