भाजपा का झंडा लगी कार पकड़ी

Bareily Bureau Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 01:12 AM IST
भाजपा का झंडा लगी कार सीज
बिथरी चैनपुर। चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस ने भाजपा का झंडा लगी कार पकड़ ली। कार चला रहा युवक सही जवाब नहीं दे सका तो पुलिस ने आचार संहिता उल्लंघन में कार सीज कर दी। इंस्पेक्टर वीरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि कुंआडाडा चौराहे पर पुलिस चेकिंग कर रही थी। भुता की ओर से बरेली आ रही कार को दीपक चौधरी पुत्र अनिल चौधरी निवासी पवन बिहार, बरेली चला रहे थे। कार के आगे भाजपा का झंडा लगा था। जब दीपक से इसकी अनुमति के बारे में पत्र मांगा गया तो वह नहीं दे सका। इसके बाद कार्रवाई की गई। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, पूछताछ के दौरान दीपक ने खुद को एक सभासद का करीबी और डॉक्टर का पुत्र बताया है। ब्यूरो

najib ahmad
Bareilly

आप चौकीदार तो मेरा बेटा कहां है, प्रधानमंत्री के ट्वीट पर नजीब की मां ने किया री-ट्वीट

जेएनयू दिल्ली से लापता छात्र नजीब अहमद की मां फातिमा नफीस ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा खुद को चौकीदार कहे जाने पर री-ट्वीट किया है कि ‘यदि आप चौकीदार हैं तो मेरा बेटा नजीब कहा है।’

19 मार्च 2019

नरेश सिंह भदौरिया और पारो किन्नर
Bareilly

पोल खोल पार्टी ने घोषित किए दो प्रत्याशी, नरेश सिंह भदौरिया लड़ेंगे वाराणसी से

19 मार्च 2019

मेनका गांधी
Bareilly

मेनका का विरोध करने वाले विधायकों के सुर बदले, बोले- पार्टी जैसा चाहे वह मान्य होगा

19 मार्च 2019

बीएड
Bareilly

छह लाख से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थी 15 जिलों में देंगे बीएड की परीक्षा, बनाए जाएंगे 1220 केंद्र

19 मार्च 2019

हादसों में युवक सहित दो लोगों की मौत
Bareilly

हादसों में युवक सहित दो लोगों की मौत

18 मार्च 2019

मूर्ति खंडित कर माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश
Bareilly

मूर्ति खंडित कर माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश

18 मार्च 2019

‘मान सम्मान को लगाती कलंक, जहर है शराब’
Bareilly

‘मान सम्मान को लगाती कलंक, जहर है शराब’

18 मार्च 2019

Lakhimpur Khiri: CRS Special Train Running Speed of 130 km, a youth died
Bareilly

लखीमपुर खीरी: 130 किमी की स्पीड से दौड़ी सीआरएस स्पेशल ट्रेन, चपेट में आने से एक युवक की मौत

18 मार्च 2019

हत्यारे पिता-पुत्र को आजीवन कारावास
Bareilly

हत्यारे पिता-पुत्र को आजीवन कारावास

18 मार्च 2019

maneka gandhi
Bareilly

मेनका के खिलाफ बगावत, चार विधायकों ने लगाया विकास न कराने का आरोप

18 मार्च 2019

