निदा-शीरान मामला- घरेलू हिंसा मामले में सुनवाई टली 

निदा-शीरान मामला- घरेलू हिंसा मामले में सुनवाई टली 

pawan chandra पवन चंद्रा Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 12:45 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बरेली। घरेलू हिंसा मामले मेें गुरुवार को शीरान के वकील की ओर से स्थगन मांगा गया, जिसे अदालत ने मंजूर कर लिया।
निदा खान की ओर से शीरान रजा खां के खिलाफ घरेलू हिंसा की शिकायत की गई थी। मामला हाईकोर्ट तक गया था। निदा के वकील भूपेंद्र भडाना ने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले को तेजी से निपटाने का आदेश दिया है। 11 फरवरी को निदा ने कोर्ट में अर्जी देकर शीरान रजा खां से अपनी कार वापस कराने की मांग की थी। इस पर सुनवाई होनी थी। स्थगन आने के बाद कोर्ट ने इस मामले में 25 फरवरी की तारीख सुनवाई के लिए तय की है। ब्यूरो

नेपाल के जिला कैलाली के धनगढ़ी स्थित जिला प्रहरी कार्यालय
Bareilly

लखीमपुर खीरी: पांच दिन से नेपाल पुलिस की हिरासत में हैं खीरी के डॉक्टर और फार्मेसिस्ट

लखीमपुर जिले की एक सीएचसी में तैनात अधीक्षक डॉक्टर समेत दो चिकित्सक और फार्मासिस्ट 17 फरवरी से नेपाल पुलिस की हिरासत में हैं। नशे में हंगामा करने के आरोप में इनके साथ धनगढ़ी निवासी बैटरी रिक्शा चालक को भी हिरासत में लिया गया है।

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
रामनगर से ही चलेगी आगरा फोर्ट एक्सप्रेस
Bareilly

रामनगर से ही चलेगी आगरा फोर्ट एक्सप्रेस

22 फरवरी 2019

तो सपा-बसपा प्रत्याशी बिगाड़ेंगे भाजपा का गणित
Bareilly

तो सपा-बसपा प्रत्याशी बिगाड़ेंगे भाजपा का गणित

22 फरवरी 2019

जांच करती पुलिस
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर में देश विरोधी पोस्ट डालने पर बवाल, हिंदू संगठनों का हंगामा

21 फरवरी 2019

440 स्कूल बसें सड़कों पर, आग बुझाने के यंत्र किसी में नहीं
Bareilly

440 स्कूल बसें सड़कों पर, आग बुझाने के यंत्र किसी में नहीं

22 फरवरी 2019

पांच बेटियों के लिए पत्नी को जिम्मेदार बताकर घर से निकाला
Bareilly

पांच बेटियों के लिए पत्नी को जिम्मेदार बताकर घर से निकाला

22 फरवरी 2019

पुल भूल जाएं, अभी तो प्रोजेक्टों से फुटबाल खेल रहे अफसर
Bareilly

पुल भूल जाएं, अभी तो प्रोजेक्टों से फुटबाल खेल रहे अफसर

22 फरवरी 2019

अब 26 तक आसमान साफ, खिलेगी चटक धूप
Bareilly

अब 26 तक आसमान साफ, खिलेगी चटक धूप

22 फरवरी 2019

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन पर विभिन् न दलों की प्रतिक्रिया
Bareilly

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन पर विभिन् न दलों की प्रतिक्रिया

22 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा टिकट के लिए 4 से 8 करोड़ की खुली बोली
Bareilly

लोकसभा टिकट के लिए 4 से 8 करोड़ की खुली बोली

22 फरवरी 2019

बरेली में पुलवामा के शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए उमड़ा जनसैलाब

पूरे देश में लोग पुलवामा के शहीदों को लोग अपने-अपने तरीके से श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। शनिवार को यूपी के बरेली में सैंकड़ों लोग शहीद चौक पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए जमा हुए। 

16 फरवरी 2019

राजेश अग्रवाल 0:26

योगी सरकार में मंत्री राजेश अग्रवाल ने कर्मचारी से बंधवाए शू कवर, देखिए वीडियो

9 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 5:09

बरेली में ऐतिहासिक बनी अमर उजाला अपराजिता 100 मिलियन स्माइल्स की मुहिम

5 फरवरी 2019

BAREILLY POLICE 2:11

बरेली में 106 पुलिसवालों पर मुकदमा दर्ज, वजह हैरान करने वाली

18 दिसंबर 2018

बरेली 1:51

दोस्ती में मिला धोखा तो दरोगा ने खुद को मारी गोली

27 नवंबर 2018

बकाया भुगतान से बचने को बिजली उपभोक्ताओं ने खोजा नया तरीका
Bareilly

बकाया भुगतान से बचने को बिजली उपभोक्ताओं ने खोजा नया तरीका

22 फरवरी 2019

भाजपा को सहयोगी दलों की कोई परवाह नहीं
Bareilly

भाजपा को सहयोगी दलों की कोई परवाह नहीं

22 फरवरी 2019

छापेमारी के दौरान बाजार में हड़कंप मचा रहा
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: सराफा व्यापारियों की दुकानों पर आयकर का छापा, मचा हड़कंप

21 फरवरी 2019

acid attack
Bareilly

लखीमपुर खीरी: एकतरफा प्रेम में एसिड अटैक, किशोरी का चेहरा झुलसा

21 फरवरी 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Bareilly

फेसबुक पर देश विरोधी टिप्पणी करने वाले पर राष्ट्रद्रोह का मामला दर्ज, भाजपा नेता ने दी थी तहरीर

21 फरवरी 2019

तेजाब फेंका, किशोरी का चेहरा झुलसा
Bareilly

तेजाब फेंका, किशोरी का चेहरा झुलसा

21 फरवरी 2019

