आरटीओ कार्यालय कामकाज ठप

Bareily Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 10:00 AM IST
आरटीओ कार्यालय में वाहन-4 का प्रशिक्षण शुरू, काम ठप
बरेली। परिवहन विभाग ने ऑनलाइन टैक्स जमा करने समेत अन्य सुविधाएं देने के लिए नए साफ्टवेयर वाहन-4 का प्रशिक्षण शुरू करा दिया है। सोमवार से शुक्रवार तक स्टाफ प्रशिक्षित किया जाना है, इसके बाद इसे लांच किया जाएगा। नया साफ्टवेयर लांच होने तक विभागीय कामकाज प्रभावित रहेगा।
आधुनिकीकरण और डिजिटल योजना के तहत परिवहन विभाग प्रदेश भर में नया सॉफ्टवेयर वाहन-4 लागू कर रहा है। इसे लोड करने के लिए नौ फरवरी से विभागीय कामकाज बंद हो गया था। एआरटीओ प्रशासन आरपी सिंह ने बताया कि नया साफ्टवेयर आते ही लोग घर बैठे पंजीकरण, परमिट, टैक्स आदि कार्य ऑनलाइन कर सकेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार सुबह से नए साफ्टवेयर की तकनीक और उसके परिचालन आदि का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। स्टाफ प्रशिक्षण शुक्रवार तक चलेगा, इसके लिए कंपनी के विशेषज्ञ लगाए गए हैं।

