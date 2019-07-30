शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
जिलाधिकारी ने डूहा बिहरा में वनखंडीनाथ मठ का किया निरीक्षण

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 11:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बलिया। जिलाधिकारी भवानी सिंह खंगारौत ने मंगलवार को डूहा बिहरा में घाघरा नदी के किनारे स्थित महाशक्तिपीठ श्री वनखंडी नाथ मठ का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान श्री वनखंडीनाथ मठ के छत पर से घाघरा नदी का जलस्तर को देखा और मौनी बाबा से बाढ़ के संबंध में वार्ता की। बाढ़ से टूटी बाउंड्रीवाल को भी देखा। वार्ता के दौरान बाढ़ से टूटी हुई बाउंड्रीवाल एवं मंदिरों को दुरुस्त कराने का आश्वासन दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि बाढ़ से निपटने के लिए सभी सुरक्षा इंतजाम किए जाएंगे।
Inspection of Vankhandi Nath Math
