हमारे लिए बैरिया में काम करना संभव नहीं है !

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 09:56 PM IST
बैरिया। तहसील पर तैनात पूर्ति निरीक्षक गुफरान ने बैरिया में कार्य करने से हाथ खड़ा कर दिया है। उसने डीएसओ को पत्र लिखकर अपना तबादला दूसरी जगह करने का अनुरोध किया है। उसने कहा कि दुर्व्यवहार व दबाव के बाद वहां यहां कार्य नहीं कर सकता।
पूर्ति निरीक्षक ने बताया कि नियम विरुद्ध कार्य करने को लेकर तीन माह पहले तत्कालीन पूर्ति निरीक्षक के साथ मारपीट की गई थी, इसके बाद समाधान दिवस के दिन 16 जनवरी को एक पूर्ति निरीक्षक के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया गया। कहा कि तहसील पर तैनात कोई कर्मचारी अधिकारी सुरक्षित नहीं है, अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों से नियम विरुद्ध कार्य करने के लिए दबाव बनाया जाता है, जो दबाव में काम कर दिया तो वह सुरक्षित है, अन्यथा उसके साथ दुर्व्यवहार ही क्या कुछ भी किया जा सकता है। पूर्ति निरीक्षक से मारपीट की घटना के संबंध में उपजिलाधिकारी राधेश्याम पाठक ने कहा कि मारपीट की घटना मेरे संज्ञान में आया था, मैं अपने स्तर से उच्चाधिकारी को रिपोर्ट दे दिया हूं। उधर, डीएसओ विनय सिंह ने बताया कि बैरिया पूर्ति निरीक्षक का पत्र मिला है, फिलहाल उसे बलिया कार्यालय से अटैच किया जाएगा, बैरिया का चार्ज मुरलीछपरा के पूर्ति निरीक्षक को दिया जाएगा।

