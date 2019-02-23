शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Baghpat ›   तीन दिवसीय यजुर्वेद पारायण यज्ञ शुरू

तीन दिवसीय यजुर्वेद पारायण यज्ञ शुरू

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 12:39 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
तीन दिवसीय यजुर्वेद पारायण यज्ञ शुरू
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दोघट। आजमपुर मुलसम गांव के शिव मंदिर में तीन दिवसीय यजुर्वेद पारायण यज्ञ का शुभारंभ हुआ। यज्ञ से पूर्व सरस्वती ज्ञान मंदिर के छात्र-छात्राओं ने गांव में प्रभात फेरी निकाली।
यज्ञ का शुभारंभ तेजपाल सिंह धनौरा और प्रधान कृष्णपाल ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप जलाकर किया। यज्ञ के ब्रह्मा योगाचार्य अरविंद कुमार शास्त्री ने कहा कि आज मनुष्य अपने अस्तित्व के लिए चिंतित नहीं है बल्कि पाश्चात्य संस्कृति की चकाचौंध में डूबा है। स्वामी दयानंद सरस्वती ने आर्य समाज की स्थापना की थी। उनका मत था कि अगर समाज में सुख, समृद्धि और मानव में सच्चे अर्थों में मानवता का विकास कराना चाहते है तो वेदों की और लौटना होगा। वेद वह ज्ञान का स्रोत है, जो निर्माण की बात करता है और स्वयं परमात्मा की वाणी है।
इस मौके पर सुनील कुमार शास्त्री, सोमपाल राणा ने ओम ध्वजा फहराया गया। इस मौके पर महावीर सिंह, मा. कृष्णपाल, जयपाल सिंह, टिंकू, महेश, गौरव चौधरी, सतेंद्र, विशंबर, जितेंद्र, संदीप, हरपाल सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे। इसके अलावा आर्य समाज मंदिर धनौरा में भी यज्ञ का शुभारंभ हुआ। यज्ञ में पहले ही दिन काफी संख्या में लोगाें ने आहुतियां डालकर धर्म लाभ उठाया।

Recommended

Bollywood

तलाक के 2 साल बाद मलाइका-अरबाज के बेटे का आया पहला रिएक्शन, बोले- 'आप तो बहुत...'

22 फरवरी 2019

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora
Bollywood

तलाक के 2 साल बाद मलाइका-अरबाज के बेटे का आया पहला रिएक्शन, बोले- 'आप तो बहुत...'

22 फरवरी 2019

rashifal
Predictions

22 February Horoscope : आज शुक्रदेव संवारेंगे इन 5 राशियों की किस्मत, जानें अपना भी हाल

22 फरवरी 2019

सीआरपीएफ कांस्टेबल सुरिंदर यादव
Jammu

#Pulwama: आत्मघाती हमले में बचे कांस्टेबल सुरिंदर यादव ने सुनाई आपबीती, ऐसे मिली उसे दूसरी जिंदगी

22 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Pulwama attack martyred ramesh reached varanasi
Varanasi

शहीद रमेश के पिता ने कहा- नहीं जाऊंगा श्मशान घाट, ये है परिजनों के नाराजगी की वजह

22 फरवरी 2019

Fashion street

अखबार लपेटकर अदा शर्मा बोल्ड लुक में आईं नजर, यूजर्स बोले- 'तुमने तो रणवीर को भी किया फेल'

22 फरवरी 2019

adah sharma
adah sharma
adah sharma
adah sharma
Fashion street

अखबार लपेटकर अदा शर्मा बोल्ड लुक में आईं नजर, यूजर्स बोले- 'तुमने तो रणवीर को भी किया फेल'

22 फरवरी 2019

पाक सेना के मेजर जनरल आसिफ गफूर
Pakistan

पुलवामा हमले पर पाकिस्तान सेना ने बोले सफेद झूठ, कहा- भारत के आरोप बेबुनियाद

22 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

woman climbs into x-ray machine IN railway station with her luggage see viral video  
Bizarre News

Viral Video: सामान के साथ स्कैनिंग मशीन से निकली महिला, वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 फरवरी 2019

चुनाव आयोग
India News

लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आयोग की पूरी तैयारी, 2014 के मुकाबले इस बार बढ़े 5.89 करोड़ मतदाता

22 फरवरी 2019

कोयला
World

विश्व में सर्वाधिक ‘हानिकारक’ हैं भारतीय कोयला पावर प्लांट : रिपोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

pulwama attack kid viral video
Bizarre News

Video Viral: गुस्से में पीएम मोदी से बोला बच्चा- 'प्लीज उनको बचा लो', मैं लूंगा बदला

22 फरवरी 2019

dada saheb phalke award
India News

दादा साहेब फाल्के का नाम हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कुछ लोगों के लिए बन गया है कारोबार का जरिया

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पुलवामा हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, बॉर्डर से लौटाए गोरखपुर आने वाले छुहारे लदे 20 ट्रक

22 फरवरी 2019

Imran Khan
World

घबराए इमरान ने बुलाई राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक, कहा- भारत को जवाब दे सेना

21 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद मौके पर तैनात सुरक्षाबल
India News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सैन्य कार्रवाई में देरी से सरकार में चिंता, चुकानी पड़ेगी कीमत

22 फरवरी 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव
World

कुलभूषण को माफी की भारत की दलील खारिज करे आईसीजे : पाकिस्तान

22 फरवरी 2019

देश का पहला रोबोट
India News

केरल पुलिस में काम करेगा देश का पहला रोबोट, ये हैं खूबियां

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

केंद्रीय मंत्री सत्यपाल सिंह ने इंस्पेक्टर को लगाई फटकार, जानें- क्या है मामला

बागपत के डौलचा गांव में मकान पर भाजपा का झंडा लगाने वाले परिवार से मारपीट करने के मामले में बालैनी पुलिस द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई न करने पर केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री डॉ. सत्यपाल सिंह ने इंस्पेक्टर को फटकार लगाई। पूरे प्रकरण की वीडियो वायरल हुई है।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सड़क दुर्घटना में युवक की मौत, चचेरा भाई घायल
Baghpat

सड़क दुर्घटना में युवक की मौत, चचेरा भाई घायल

22 फरवरी 2019

क्या होगा बागपत के लोगों को लाभ
Baghpat

क्या होगा बागपत के लोगों को लाभ

21 फरवरी 2019

घर में घुसकर पत्नी, साले और सास को पीटा
Baghpat

घर में घुसकर पत्नी, साले और सास को पीटा

22 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस पर गोलियां बरसा कर भागे पशु लुटेरे
Baghpat

पुलिस पर गोलियां बरसा कर भागे पशु लुटेरे

22 फरवरी 2019

दाहा में केंद्रीय मंत्री का पुतला फूंका
Baghpat

दाहा में केंद्रीय मंत्री का पुतला फूंका

22 फरवरी 2019

छपरौली में तमंचे के बल पर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म
Baghpat

छपरौली में तमंचे के बल पर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म

22 फरवरी 2019

गैस कनेक्शन के नाम पर अवैध वसूली का आरोप
Baghpat

गैस कनेक्शन के नाम पर अवैध वसूली का आरोप

22 फरवरी 2019

भाजपा पार्टी में बिखराव, बालैनी की सभा में शामिल नहीं हुए तीनों विधायक
Baghpat

भाजपा पार्टी में बिखराव, बालैनी की सभा में शामिल नहीं हुए तीनों विधायक

21 फरवरी 2019

अवैध कब्जा करने का आरोप लगाया
Baghpat

अवैध कब्जा करने का आरोप लगाया

22 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी का बड़ा बयान, बोले पाकिस्तान का पानी रोककर यमुना में लाएंगे

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी का बड़ा बयान सामने आ है। उन्होंने कहा है कि भारत के अधिकार वाली तीन नदियों के पानी को यमुना में लाया जाएगा।

21 फरवरी 2019

जैन 1:42

जैन साध्वी ने दी शिष्य के मर्डर की सुपारी, वीडियो वायरल

2 फरवरी 2019

मायावती 3:40

यूपी में मायावती के बर्थ डे सेलिब्रेशन में दिखा अजीब नजारा, केक खाने के लिए एक दूसरे को धक्का देते दिखे लोग

15 जनवरी 2019

बागपत 0:49

बागपत में क्रैश हुआ इंडियन एयरफोर्स का विमान, बाल-बाल बचे पायलट

5 अक्टूबर 2018

बागपत 1:33

यहां 20 मुसलमानों ने किया हिंदू धर्म अपनाने का ऐलान, वजह कर देगी हैरान

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

कोर्ट में तारीख पर पहुंचा भाजपा नेता
Baghpat

कोर्ट में तारीख पर पहुंचा भाजपा नेता

22 फरवरी 2019

बड़ौत न्यूज डायरी-
Baghpat

बड़ौत न्यूज डायरी-

21 फरवरी 2019

बालैनी में आज जाएंगे गडकरी और मौर्य
Baghpat

बालैनी में आज जाएंगे गडकरी और मौर्य

20 फरवरी 2019

पर्चियों पर मुहर न लगने से गुस्साए किसानों ने जाम लगाया
Baghpat

पर्चियों पर मुहर न लगने से गुस्साए किसानों ने जाम लगाया

22 फरवरी 2019

मुसाहिद हत्याकांड में महिला आरोपी ने किया सरेंडर
Baghpat

मुसाहिद हत्याकांड में महिला आरोपी ने किया सरेंडर

22 फरवरी 2019

सड़क के बहाने चुनावी रंग में दिखे भाजपाई
Baghpat

सड़क के बहाने चुनावी रंग में दिखे भाजपाई

21 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.