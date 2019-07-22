शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Teenage death due to falling power

बिजली गिरने से बच्चे की मौत

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 01:15 AM IST
अंतू थाने के जमालपुर में बिजली गिरने से किशोर निखिल। फाइल फोटो
अंतू थाने के जमालपुर में बिजली गिरने से किशोर निखिल। फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PRATAPGARH
ख़बर सुनें
बिजली गिरने से किशोर की मौत
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
संडवाचंद्रिका। बिजली गिरने से किशोर की मौत हो गई। इससे परिजनों में कोहराम मच यगा। कोहंड़ौर थाना क्षेत्र के जलालपुर निवासी लालजी सरोज का 13 वर्षीय बेटा निखिल सरोज गांव में ही कक्षा सात का छात्र था। रविवार को उसके खेत में धान की रोपाई हो रही थी। मजदूर धान की रोपाई कर रहे थे। निखिल उनकी मदद कर रहा था। शाम करीब चार बजे तेज बरसात होने लगी। इस पर भीगने से बचने के लिए निखिल पास स्थित कटहल के पेड़ के नीचे जाकर खड़ा हो गया। अचानक तेज आवाज के साथ बिजली गिर गई। पेड़ के नीचे खड़ा निखिल उसकी चपेट में आकर गंभीर रुप से झुलस गया। परिजन आनन-फानन में उसे लेकर सीएचसी पहुंचे। चिकित्सकों ने उसे जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। रास्ते में उसने दम तोड़ दिया। जिला अस्पताल के चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। परिजन शव को लेकर घर चले गए। मृतक चार भाइयों में सबसे छोटा था। उसकी मौत से घर में कोहराम मचा है।

Recommended

रितू जायसवाल
Bihar

मुखिया बनने के बाद आईएएस की पत्नी ने बदली पूरे गांव की तस्वीर, मिले कई पुरस्कार

21 जुलाई 2019

पीड़ितों से मिले सीएम योगी।
Varanasi

सोनभद्र की घटना पर सीएम योगी बोले- हत्याकांड के पीछे राजनीतिक साजिश

21 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा की सिजलिंग फोटो देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाए अर्जुन कपूर, देखते ही किया ऐसा कमेंट

21 जुलाई 2019

Malaika and Arjun
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा की सिजलिंग फोटो देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाए अर्जुन कपूर, देखते ही किया ऐसा कमेंट

21 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
इस हफ्ते का राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जुलाई: पैसे, नौकरी और व्यवसाय के लिए कैसा रहेगा यह हफ्ता

21 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पीसी चाको की वो चिट्ठी, जिससे टूट गया था शीला दीक्षित का मनोबल?

21 जुलाई 2019

राम चंद्र पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रामविलास पासवान के छोटे भाई का निधन, समस्तीपुर से सांसद थे रामचंद्र

21 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
pratapgarh pratapgarh news pratapgarh ke samachar belha power fall
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पुलिस प्रमुख के बेटे और गर्लफ्रेंड को मारी गोली
World

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पुलिस प्रमुख के बेटे और गर्लफ्रेंड को कनाडा में मारी गोली

21 जुलाई 2019

Chandrayaan-2 mission launch rehearsal completed, performance normal: Isro
India News

भारत इतिहास रचने को फिर तैयार, चंद्रयान-2 का प्रक्षेपण कल, इसरो के जीएसएलवी का रिहर्सल पूरा

21 जुलाई 2019

sheila dikshit
India News

शीला दीक्षित के बेटे संदीप बोले- मां को खोने का दर्द मिटाया नहीं जा सकता

21 जुलाई 2019

एचडी देवगौड़ा के घर पर बैठक हो रही है
India News

कर्नाटक : विश्वास मत पर रणनीति बनाने में जुटे दल, सियासी बैठकों का दौर जारी

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

21 साल पहले बच्चे को चढ़ा दिया था एचआईवी संक्रमित खून, सरकारी अस्पताल पर 20 लाख का जुर्माना

21 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
India News

स्वतंत्र भारत का तीर्थ है ‘एकता’ की मूर्ति का दर्शन करना : जेपी नड्डा 

21 जुलाई 2019

Without Sanskrit, India can not be understood fully: Mohan Bhagwat
India News

बिना संस्कृत, भारत को पूरी तरह से नहीं समझा जा सकता : मोहन भागवत

21 जुलाई 2019

sheila dixit
India News

जब शीला दीक्षित ने फौजी से कहा- आप बंदूक के बल पर साइन कराना चाहते हैं

21 जुलाई 2019

TV Serial
Bollywood

रियलिटी शो में सहयोगी कंटेस्टेंट को प्रपोज कर बैठे थे ये 6 टीवी सितारे, इन्हें मिला 'हां' में जवाब

20 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ देशद्रोह की शिकायत पर फैसला फिर टला

20 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

लोक सेवा आयोग प्रयागराज
Prayagraj

पीसीएस जे परिणाम: सोशल मीडिया पर अभ्यर्थियों के निशाने पर आयोग अध्यक्ष, रिजल्ट को बताया मजाक

इंटरव्यू के तीन दिन बाद ही पीसीएस जे का अंतिम चयन परिणाम जारी होने के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग के नए अध्यक्ष डॉ. प्रभात कुमार सोशल मीडिया में अभ्यर्थियों के निशाने पर हैं।

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Reduce obesity by avoiding liver barbecues
Prayagraj

लीवर की बामीरियों से बचने को कम करें मोटापा

22 जुलाई 2019

इंडिगो एरोप्लेन
Prayagraj

चेन्नई के लिए इंडिगो और एयर इंडिया ने किया सर्वे, सीधी उड़ान के लिए तैयारी शुरू

22 जुलाई 2019

पूर्व माध्यमिक विद्यालय लक्ष्मणपुर में जुटे ग्रामीण।
Prayagraj

आवारा पशुओं को सीएचसी और स्कूल में किया बंद

22 जुलाई 2019

Students of Allahabad University in PCS J
Prayagraj

पीसीएस जे में इलाहाबाद विवि के छात्रों ने लहराया परचम

22 जुलाई 2019

Admission in Allahabad and colleges
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद और कॉलेजों में प्रवेश

22 जुलाई 2019

More than 26 thousand examiners test for railway paramedical recruitment
Prayagraj

26 हजार से ज्यादा परीक्षार्थियों ने रेलवे पैरामेडिकल की भर्ती परीक्षा

22 जुलाई 2019

Bike collide with tree, teenager dies
Prayagraj

पेड़ से टकराई बाइक, किशोर की मौत

22 जुलाई 2019

Chairman on the target of competitors on social media
Prayagraj

सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतियोगियों के निशाने पर आयोग अध्यक्षpcs j result ,pcs j ,pcs j result 2019 ,pcs j result 2018 ,uppsc news

22 जुलाई 2019

Now waiting for the result of PCS-2011
Prayagraj

अब पीसीएस-2017 मेंस के रिजल्ट का इंतजार

22 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

मैंगो फेस्टिवल: आम के लजीज व्यंजनों का लोगों ने उठाया लुफ्त

लखनऊ के गोमतीनगर के पर्यटन भवन में शुरू हुए मैंगो फेस्टिवल में पहुंचे लोगों ने आम से बने व्यंजनों का जमकर लुफ्त उठाया।

21 जुलाई 2019

क्रिकेट 3:06

बीसीसीआई ने किया वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, धोनी, बुमराह और हार्दिक पांड्या को आराम

21 जुलाई 2019

पासवान 1:21

रामविलास पासवान के भाई और सांसद रामचंद्र का निधन, श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे नेता

21 जुलाई 2019

शीला 2:30

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुईं शीला दीक्षित, नम आंखों से लोगों ने दी अंतिम विदाई

21 जुलाई 2019

योगी 3:24

सोनभद्र नरसंहार पर बोले सीएम योगी- ये कांग्रेस का पाप है, सपा के लोगों का हाथ है

21 जुलाई 2019

Related

बाबा बेलखरनाथ धाम में दर्शन पूजन करते कैबिनेट मंत्री मोती सिंह।
Prayagraj

नहर में पानी न होने पर भड़के कैबिनेट मंत्री

22 जुलाई 2019

Prayagraj: Death of two children drowning while bathing
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः नहाते समय तालाब में डूबकर दो बच्चों की मौत

22 जुलाई 2019

The daughter of Prayagraj is the daughter and sister is Rita Joshi
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज वासियों की बेटी एवं दीदी है रीता जोशी

22 जुलाई 2019

Bank manager murdered: Police hands down after three days
Prayagraj

बैंक मैनेजर हत्याकांडः तीन दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली

22 जुलाई 2019

Rakesh Shukla got the Kumbh Gaurav Award in British Parliament
Prayagraj

ब्रिटिश पॉर्लियामेंट में राकेश शुक्ला को मिला कुंभ गौरव सम्मान

22 जुलाई 2019

Gorakhpur and Varanasi Route in Prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज से गोरखपुर और वाराणसी रूट की जनरथ हुई बंद

22 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited