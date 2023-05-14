Notifications

Prayagraj News

प्रयागराज नगर निगम : बसपा का हर दांव पड़ा उलटा, मेयर प्रत्याशी की जमानत तक जब्त

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Sun, 14 May 2023 12:54 PM IST
सार

नगर निगम चुनाव में बसपा का हर दांव उलटा पड़ा। पार्टी को लगा था कि माफिया अतीक अहमद की पत्नी शाइस्ता परवीन को पार्टी में बनाए रखने और किसी दूसरे मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी को टिकट दिए जाने से पार्टी को फायदा होगा, लेकिन यह समीकरण काम नहीं आया।

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation: Every bet of BSP backfired, till the bail of mayor candidate was forfeited
बसपा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

नगर निगम चुनाव में बसपा का हर दांव उलटा पड़ा। पार्टी को लगा था कि माफिया अतीक अहमद की पत्नी शाइस्ता परवीन को पार्टी में बनाए रखने और किसी दूसरे मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी को टिकट दिए जाने से पार्टी को फायदा होगा, लेकिन यह समीकरण काम नहीं आया। चुनाव से पहले पार्टी में गुटबाजी और टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर हुई मारपीट भी बसपा के लिए घातक साबित हुई।



उमेश पाल हत्याकांड से पहले बसपा ने माफिया अतीक अहमद की पत्नी शाइस्ता परवीन को पार्टी से मेयर पद का प्रत्याशी घोषित किया था। उमेश पाल की 24 फरवरी को हुई हत्या में जब अतीक अहमद, उसकी पत्नी शाइस्ता परवीन और परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों को नामजद किया गया तो बसपा ने यह तर्क देकर शाइस्ता को पार्टी में बनाए रखा कि जब तक आरोप साबित नहीं हो जाता, तब तक शाइस्ता पार्टी में रहेंगी।


इसके बाद उमेश पाल अपहरण मामले में अतीक और उसके वकील खान सौलत हनीफ को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई गई तो बसपा ने शाइस्ता का टिकट काट कर पूर्व विधायक सईद अहमद को नया प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिया। सईद अहमद ने ताकत भी खूब झोंकी, लेकिन जनता ने उन्हें नकार दिया। उनकी जमानत तक नहीं बची, चौथे स्थान से ही संतोष करना पड़ा।

जानकार बताते हैं कि बसपा की दयनीय दशा के लिए स्थानीय गुटबाजी भी जिम्मेदार है। चुनाव से ठीक पहले टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर पार्टी में दो फाड़ हो गया। दोनों गुटों में मारपीट भी हुई। उस वक्त जिलाध्यक्ष रहे टीएन जैसल ने दूसरे गुट पर टिकट बंटवारे में मनमानी का आरोप लगाते हुए पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। मारपीट में चोटिल हुए अतुल कुमार टीटू को उनकी जगह जिलाध्यक्ष घोषित कर दिया गया।

इसके बाद टीएन जैसल के समर्थन में करछना विधानसभा समिति के कई पदाधिकारियों ने इस्तीफा दे दिया। इस घटना के बाद पार्टी के कैडर कार्यकर्ताओं में से एक गुट ने अपने हाथ खींच लिए। पार्टी सूत्रों का कहना है कि इसी गुटबाजी के कारण कैडर वोटर कम संख्या में मतदान करने पहुंचे। इसका नतीजा सामने है।

बसपा के वोट बढ़े, मत प्रतिशत घटा

2017 के मेयर चुनाव के मुकाबले इस बार बसपा को मिले मतों की संख्या तो बढ़ी है, लेकिन मत प्रतिशत घट गया है। पिछले चुनाव में बसपा को 7.66 फीसदी मत मिले थे, जबकि इस चुनाव में 7.44 फीसदी मत प्राप्त हुए। वहीं, वोटों की संख्या बढ़ी है। पिछले चुनाव में बसपा प्रत्याशी को 24,969 मत मिले थे। इस बार यह आंकड़ा 36,799 तक पहुंच गया। यानी, पार्टी के खाते में 12,830 मत अतिरिक्त आए।

हालांकि, इस बार मतदान भी पहले के मुकाबले करीब एक फीसदी ज्यादा हुआ था। पिछले चुनाव में कुल 3 लाख 25 हजार 811 मत पड़े थे, जबकि इस बार 4 लाख 94 हजार 456 मत पड़े हैं। यानी, एक लाख 68 हजार 245 मत अधिक। बसपा को अतिरिक्त पड़े मतों में 7.62 फीसदी शेयर पाया है।

पार्षदी में भी एक सीट का हुआ नुकसान

बसपा को पार्षद चुनाव में भी एक सीट का नुकसान हुआ है। पिछले चुनाव में तीन पार्षद जीते थे। इस बार पार्टी को सिर्फ दो सीटें ही हासिल हुईं। उसे वार्ड 36 मधवापुर और वार्ड 91 पूरापड़ाइन से जीत मिली है। 100 वार्डों के नगर निगम होने के बावजूद पार्टी बमुश्किल आधी सीटों पर ही चुनाव लड़ पाई थी। अन्य सीटों पर उसे प्रत्याशी ही नहीं मिले थे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

