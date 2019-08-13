शहर चुनें

काउंसलिंग की सूचना 19 तक होगी जारी

Allahabad Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 07:54 PM IST
काउंसलिंग की सूचना 19 तक होगी जारी
प्रयागराज। विज्ञापन संख्या 46 के तहत असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती परीक्षा की प्रतीक्षा सूची (अतिरिक्त सूची) के अभ्यर्थियों की काउंसलिंग की सूचना 19 अगस्त तक उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय की वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दी जाएगी। उच्च शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. वंदना शर्मा से वार्ता करने पहुंचे अभ्यर्थियों को यही आश्वासन मिला है।
पद पर तैनात किसी व्यक्ति की मृत्यु होने, पदत्याग करने या किसी अन्य कारण से पद रिक्त हो जाने पर प्रतीक्षा सूची के अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्त किए जाने का प्रावधान है और विज्ञापन संख्या 46 के तहत प्रतीक्षा सूची के अभ्यर्थी काफी समय से इसी आधार रिक्त पड़े तकरीबन 200 पदों पर नियुक्ति की मांग कर रहे हैं। इसी मसले पर प्रतीक्षा सूची के अभ्यर्थियों ने मंगलवार को उच्च शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. वंदना शर्मा ने मुलाकात की और अपनी मांगों से संबंधित उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंपा।
education
मारपीट करते दो पुलिस वाले
Prayagraj

घूस की रकम के लिए आपस में भिड़ गए थे पुलिसवाले, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद सस्पेंड

प्रयागराज में घूस के पैसे को लेकर आपस में लड़ने के मामले में दो पुलिसवाले को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। मामले को लेकर एसपी आशुतोष मिश्रा ने कहा कि ये घटना रविवार की है जिस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए दोनों पुलिस वालों को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।

13 अगस्त 2019

central jail
Prayagraj

यूपीः नैनी सेंट्रल जेल में शिफ्ट हुए जम्मू कश्मीर के 20 खूंखार आतंकी, बढ़ाई गई कारगार की सुरक्षा

12 अगस्त 2019

Water near Cachar, stir at the confluence
Prayagraj

कछार के निकट पानी, संगम पर हड़कंप

13 अगस्त 2019

Assistant teacher captured the school, drove the Principal
Prayagraj

सहायक अध्यापक ने विद्यालय पर कब्जा किया, प्रधानाचार्य को भगाया

13 अगस्त 2019

Allahabad High Court
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने आबकारी कांस्टेबल का परिणाम दो माह में देने का दिया निर्देश

13 अगस्त 2019

Those already booked tickets will be canceled
Prayagraj

जिनका पहले से बुक है टिकट वह हो जाएगा निरस्त

13 अगस्त 2019

Drunk and policeman beaten up after drinking alcohol, injured injured, order of departmental inquiry
Prayagraj

शराब पीकर दरोगा व सिपाही में मारपीट, दरोगा हुआ घायल , विभागीया जांच के आदेश

12 अगस्त 2019

kawar yatra
Prayagraj

सिपाही ने डाक कांवड़ रोकी तो भड़के कांवड़िये, बचा बवाल

13 अगस्त 2019

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

कर्मचारी की नियुक्ति की तिथि से देनी होगी पेंशन: हाईकोर्ट

10 अगस्त 2019

सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत के गाल में समाए लकी की फाइल फोटो।
Prayagraj

सड़क हादसे में मासूम बेटे समेत मां की मौत

13 अगस्त 2019

A lawsuit in a year and a half, that too against unknown
Prayagraj

डेढ़ साल में एक मुकदमा, वह भी अज्ञात के खिलाफ

13 अगस्त 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Prayagraj

अभद्रता पर भड़कीं महिलाएं, दरोगा-होमगार्ड को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, मामला दर्ज

12 अगस्त 2019

High alert in Railway on 15 August
Prayagraj

15 अगस्त को लेकर रेलवे में हाई अलर्ट

13 अगस्त 2019

UP Board: Less than 75 percent attendance in class will not be able to give exam
Prayagraj

यूपी बोर्डः कक्षा में 75 फीसदी से कम उपस्थिति तो नहीं दे पाएंगे परीक्षा

13 अगस्त 2019

Prayagraj dominates the police medal
Prayagraj

पुलिस मेडल में प्रयागराज का दबदबा

13 अगस्त 2019

Questions raised on recruitment of teacher stalled in Allahabad University
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विवि में ठप पड़ी शिक्षक भर्ती पर उठे सवाल

13 अगस्त 2019

