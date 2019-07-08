शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Hindus dismiss petition in exile case

हिंदुओं के पलायन मामले में याचिका खारिज

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 09:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सभी केंद्र
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
000
हिंदुओं के पलायन मामले में याचिका खारिज
प्रयागराज। हाईकोर्ट ने मेरठ से हिंदुओं के पलायन को लेकर दाखिल जनहित याचिका खारिज कर दी है। कोर्ट ने कहा है कि समाचार पत्रों की खबरों के आधार पर याचिका दाखिल की गई है। कोई भी ऐसा व्यक्ति कोर्ट में नहीं आया है, जिसे परेशान किया गया हो या मकान बेचकर भागने को विवश किया गया हो। कोर्ट ने याचिका पर हस्तक्षेप करने से इंकार कर दिया है। यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति विक्रम नाथ तथा न्यायमूर्ति पंकज भाटिया की खंडपीठ ने सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता एलके खुराना की जनहित याचिका पर दिया है।

Recommended

Healthy Food

अगर प्लान कर रहे हैं बच्चा तो आज से ही खाना शुरू कर दें ये 5 चीजें, जल्द घर में गूंजेगी किलकारियां

8 जुलाई 2019

pregnanci concieve
broccoli
e
fruits
Healthy Food

अगर प्लान कर रहे हैं बच्चा तो आज से ही खाना शुरू कर दें ये 5 चीजें, जल्द घर में गूंजेगी किलकारियां

8 जुलाई 2019

july weekly rashifal saptahik rashifal weekly horoscope from 8 july to 14 july
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल : दो ग्रहों की बदली चाल से इस हफ्ते कुछ ऐसा रहेगा राशियों का हाल

8 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

क्या इस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में बुमराह हुए 'बोल्ड', अफेयर की खबरों पर अब दिया जवाब

8 जुलाई 2019

jasprit bumrah
anupama parameswaran
anupama parameswaran
bumrah and rashi khanna
Bollywood

क्या इस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में बुमराह हुए 'बोल्ड', अफेयर की खबरों पर अब दिया जवाब

8 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
एचडी कुमारस्वामी-बीएस येदियुरप्पा-सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: मुंबई के होटल से गोवा ले जाए गए कांग्रेस-जेडीएस के बागी विधायक

8 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बुमराह की गेंदों का सामना करना मुश्किल ही नहीं नामुमकिन है

8 जुलाई 2019

जसप्रीत बुमराह
jasprit bumrah
डेनियल विटोरी
जसप्रीत बुमराह
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बुमराह की गेंदों का सामना करना मुश्किल ही नहीं नामुमकिन है

8 जुलाई 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
Kanpur

सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को दिया ऑफर, बोला मेरे दोस्त से बनाओ संबंध, इंकार पर काटा गला

8 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
High court news Allahabad High Court new Allahabad court news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

प्रह्लाद जोशी
India News

सिद्धारमैया और कुमारस्वामी के बीच सत्ता संघर्ष कर्नाटक में राजनीतिक संकट की वजह : भाजपा

8 जुलाई 2019

Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी संजीव भट्ट की पत्नी बोली- मेरे पति राजनीतिक प्रतिशोध के शिकार

8 जुलाई 2019

iran-america
World

अमेरिका को ईरान की खुली चेतावनी- यूरेनियम संवर्धन को किसी भी स्तर पर ले जाएंगे

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली
India News

जेटली का सवाल- अच्छे अर्थशास्त्र व चतुर राजनीति के बीच क्या चुनें

7 जुलाई 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान ने भारत में हुई आतंकी वारदातों में नहीं माना मसूद-सईद का हाथ

7 जुलाई 2019

आधार कार्ड
India News

50,000 से अधिक के नकद लेनदेन में 'पैन' की जगह कर सकते हैं 'आधार' का इस्तेमाल 

7 जुलाई 2019

सर्दी जुकाम
Health & Fitness

मौसम की बीमारियों से ना हों परेशान, ये घरेलू नुस्खे दिलाएंगे छुटकारा

7 जुलाई 2019

moon
Opinion

चांद से जुड़ी कहानियों का सफर : वहां रहने वाला नहीं मरेगा

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या, गुस्साए परिजनों ने किया रोड जाम

प्रयागराज के नवाबगंज थाना इलाके के बानपुर गांव में रहने वाले ज्ञान प्रकाश पांडे उम्र 25 वर्ष की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है। उसका शव सोमवार सुबह प्रतापगढ़ के बाघराय स्थिति अब्राहिम पुर गांव में मिला है। 

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
घूरपुर के इरादतगंज हवाई पट्टी के पास घेरकर मौत के घाट उतारे गए हिस्ट्रीशीटर पीयूष शुक्ला की फाइल
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में आधी रात हिस्ट्रीशीटर को गोलियों से भूना

8 जुलाई 2019

पूर्रव केंद्रीय मंत्री मुरली मनोहर जोशी
Prayagraj

मुरली मनोहर जोशी ने प्रयागराज को कहा अलविदा, लोगों की आंखें हुईं नम

7 जुलाई 2019

बैंक ऑफ इंडिया
Prayagraj

यूपी: बैंक ऑफ इंडिया से सवा चार करोड़ रुपये गायब, मामला दर्ज

8 जुलाई 2019

Allahabad University is opening today.
Prayagraj

आज से खुल जाएगा इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय

8 जुलाई 2019

22 lakh for the job of teacher in Prayagraj given to thugs
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में शिक्षक की नौकरी के लिए 22 लोगों ने ठगों को दे दिए 33 लाख

8 जुलाई 2019

जेल में मिली प्रतिबंधित वस्तुएं
Prayagraj

यूपी: जेल में डेढ़ घंटे चली छापेमारी, प्रतिबंधित वस्तुएं मिलीं

8 जुलाई 2019

Prayagraj: Doctor free from clutches of hijackers in encounter
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः मुठभेड़ में अपहर्ताओं के चंगुल से डाक्टर मुक्त

8 जुलाई 2019

Solver group caught by flying squad in CTET exam.
Prayagraj

सीटेट परीक्षा में सॉल्वर गिरोह का भंडाफोड़, एक गिरफ्तार, सरगना की तलाश

8 जुलाई 2019

Student Council means 'Class Monitor'
Prayagraj

छात्र परिषद यानी ‘क्लास मॉनीटर’

8 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी के लिए गुजरात की लोक गायिका गीता रबारी ने गाया गीत, पीएम ने ट्वीट के जरिए की तारीफ

गुजरात की लोक गायिका गीता रबारी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ मुलाकात की। मुलाकात के बाद गीता रबारी ने पीएम मोदी पर लिखा एक लोकगीत भी सुनाया। यहां देखिए आखिर कौन है गीता रबारी जिसकी तारीफ में पीएम मोदी ने किया ट्वीट।

8 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT 3:19

मॉनसून में नुकसानदायक हो सकता है इन चीजों का खाना

8 जुलाई 2019

विश्व कप 2019 3:58

एक बार फिर कोहली और विलियमसन की होगी जंग, 11 साल बाद विश्व कप में आमने-सामने

8 जुलाई 2019

लखनऊ 3:59

अब ऑटो, टैंपो और ई-रिक्शा में म्यूजिक बजा तो कटेगा चालान

8 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:24

सौरव गांगुली को आज भी है लार्ड्स में टी-शर्ट उतारने का पछतावा

8 जुलाई 2019

Related

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

बसपा प्रत्याशी ने भाजपा सांसद के निर्वाचन को दी चुनौती, चुनाव में कपड़े बांटने का लगाया आरोप

7 जुलाई 2019

Indigo may starts flight for Nagpur and Indore.
Prayagraj

नागपुर, इंदौर के लिए इंडिगाां शुरू कर सकती है उड़ान

8 जुलाई 2019

amar singh
Prayagraj

यूपी: जयाप्रदा पहुंचीं इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट, आजम खां के खिलाफ दाखिल की याचिका

5 जुलाई 2019

Three arrested in BJP corporator attack case.
Prayagraj

भाजपा पार्षद पर हमले में तीन गिरफ्तार,भेजे गए जेल

8 जुलाई 2019

Police arrested contractor in threatning chief engineer case.
Prayagraj

मुख्य अभियंता को धमकाने वाला ठेकेदार गिरफ्तार

8 जुलाई 2019

Rs 4.25 crores missing in Bay, trial of drone
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में बैंक से 4.25 करोड़ रुपये गायब, गबन का मुकदमा

8 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited