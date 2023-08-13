Notifications

UP : फिर फंसा डाटा का पेच, कृषि प्राविधिक सहायक के 3436 पदों पर शुरू नहीं हो पा रही भर्ती

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज Published by: विनोद सिंह Updated Sun, 13 Aug 2023 06:17 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुपालन में कृषि प्राविधिक सहायक भर्ती-2013 में शामिल हुए 906 अभ्यर्थियों को नई भर्ती में शामिल किया जाना है। ये अभ्यर्थी ओवरएज हो चुके हैं। नई भर्ती में इनसे अलग से आवेदन लिए जाएंगे, जिसके लिए एनआईसी के माध्यम से अलग सॉफ्टवेयर तैयार कराया गया है।

यूपीपीएससी : उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग, प्रयागराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स

कृषि प्राविधिक सहायक के 3436 पदों भर्ती प्रक्रिया फिर अटक गई है। उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीपीएससी) ने कृषि प्राविधिक सहायक भर्ती-2013 के 906 अभ्यर्थियों का जो संशोधित डाटा भेजा था, उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग (यूपीएसएसएससी) ने उसे अधूरा बताया है। दोनों आयोगों के बीच डाटा के लेनदेन में अभ्यर्थी घनचक्कर बन गए हैं।



सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुपालन में कृषि प्राविधिक सहायक भर्ती-2013 में शामिल हुए 906 अभ्यर्थियों को नई भर्ती में शामिल किया जाना है। ये अभ्यर्थी ओवरएज हो चुके हैं। नई भर्ती में इनसे अलग से आवेदन लिए जाएंगे, जिसके लिए एनआईसी के माध्यम से अलग सॉफ्टवेयर तैयार कराया गया है। यह भर्ती पहली बार यूपीएसएसएससी कराने जा रहा है। इससे पहले इस भर्ती की जिम्मेदारी यूपीपीएससी के पास थी।


वर्ष 2023 की भर्ती यूपीपीएससी ने ही कराई थी, सो यूपीएसएसएससी को इन अभ्यर्थियों से संबंधित पुराना डाटा चाहिए, जो यूपीपीएससी के पास है। यूपीपीएससी ने पहली बार डाटा भेजा तो कहा गया कि डाटा निर्धारित प्रारूप में नहीं है। यूपीपीएससी ने संशोधित डाटा भेज दिया, तब भी भर्ती का विज्ञापन जारी नहीं किया गया। जब अभ्यर्थी विज्ञापन के लिए यूपीएसएसएससी में धरना देने पहुंचे तो उनसे कहा गया कि दूसरी बार मिला डाटा अधूरा है।

डाटा के फेर में पूरी भर्ती फंसी हुई है। यूपीएसएसएससी की ओर से अभ्यर्थियों को बताया जा रहा है कि कृषि प्राविधिक सहायक के 3436 पदों पर नई भर्ती के लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया तब तक शुरू नहीं की जा सकती, जब तक पुराने 906 के डाटा को लेकर स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो जाती। वहीं, यूपीपीएससी के मीडिया प्रभारी विनोद गौर ने स्पष्ट किया है कि यूपीएसएसएससी ने जो डाटा मांगा था, वह उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है।

अभ्यर्थियों का कहना है कि दस वर्षों से कृषि प्राविधिक सहायक के पद पर कोई भर्ती नहीं हुई है। अभ्यर्थी भी नई भर्ती के लिए दो आयोगाें के बीच घनचक्कर बने हुए हैं। डाटा के नाम पर पूरी भर्ती को रोककर रखा गया है। ऐसे में कई अन्य अभ्यर्थी भी विज्ञापन के इंतजार में ओवरएज हो रहे हैं। प्रतियोगी छात्र संघर्ष समिति के मीडिया प्रभारी प्रशांत पांडेय का कहना है कि आयोग सिर्फ एक-दूसरे पर अपनी जिम्मेदारी टाल रहे हैं। समिति ने सीएम से आग्रह किया है कि मामले में सीधे हस्तक्षेप करें, ताकि अभ्यर्थियाें को राहत मिल सके।
