शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   court ordered to 10 year jail and fine in rap case

नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को दस साल कैद

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 12:27 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
42 हजार रुपये लगा जुर्माना
विज्ञापन
प्रयागराज। नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म करने के आरोपी को अदालत ने दस वर्ष के कठोर कारावास और 42 हजार रुपये जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई है। जुर्माने की एक तिहाई धनराशि पीड़िता को देने का निर्देश दिया है। सजा का आदेश स्पेशल कोर्ट पाक्सो एक्ट आलोक कुमार शुक्ल ने दिया है।
मामले के अनुसार पीड़िता की मां ने मुट्ठीगंज थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि उसकी सात वर्षीय बच्ची पढ़ने के लिए स्कूल जा रही थी। रास्ते में अभियुक्त राजाबाबू उर्फ मकबूल ने पकड़ लिया और जबरन अपने घर के भीतर खींच ले गया। बच्ची के शोर मचाने पर पड़ोस के कुछ लोग आ गए तो अभियुक्त धमकी देते हुए भाग गया। मां की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर मामले की जांच की। कोर्ट ने पीड़ित बच्ची का बयान दर्ज किया और गवाहों के बयान के बाद राजाबाबू को दुष्कर्म का दोषी पाते हुए सजा सुनाई है। कोर्ट ने अभियुक्त को दुष्कर्म में उम्रकैद और पाक्सो एक्ट में भी उम्रकैद और 20-20 हजार रुपये जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई है। मगर, उसे भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 52 के तहत 20 वर्ष की सजा के तुल्य आधी अवधि अर्थात 10 वर्ष की सजा सुनाई है।
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

सारा और कार्तिक की बढ़ती करीबी से नाखुश हैं अमृता सिंह, मां-बेटी के रिश्ते में आई दरार!

14 नवंबर 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
Amrita Singh, Kartik and Sara
सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

सारा और कार्तिक की बढ़ती करीबी से नाखुश हैं अमृता सिंह, मां-बेटी के रिश्ते में आई दरार!

14 नवंबर 2019

द्वारकेश ठक्कर (बीच में नीले जैकेट में)
Education

करोड़पति शख्स ने मांजे बर्तन, आनंद महिंद्रा ने अपनी कंपनी में दिया ऑफर

14 नवंबर 2019

Sarkari Naukri UPPCL Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for Personnel Officer Posts
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश बिजली विभाग में नौकरी का मौका, आवेदन करने के लिए आज है अंतिम दिन

14 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
मृतक के परिजन से अभद्रता पर मुख्यमंत्री नाराज।
Lucknow

यूपी: मृतक के परिजनों से अभद्रता पर अमेठी के डीएम प्रशांत शर्मा को हटाया गया

14 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

शादी की पहली एनिवर्सरी पर वेंकटेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचे दीपिका-रणवीर, सबसे पहले यहां देखें तस्वीरें

14 नवंबर 2019

deepika ranveer
deepika ranveer
deepika ranveer
deepika ranveer
Bollywood

शादी की पहली एनिवर्सरी पर वेंकटेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचे दीपिका-रणवीर, सबसे पहले यहां देखें तस्वीरें

14 नवंबर 2019

uddhav thackeray and sharad pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सरकार बनाने को लेकर शिवसेना, कांग्रेस और एनसीपी में करीब-करीब सहमति

14 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
allahabad crime news prayagraj crime news crime news news crime amar ujala news prayagraj news amar ujala news prayagraj amarujala news paper today murder in prayagraj pratapgarh news pratapgarh crime news today murder in pratapgarh crime pat court District court news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम
Kanpur

मुस्लिम जोड़े ने वैदिक मंत्रों के साथ हिंदू रीति-रिवाज से किया विवाह, हर जुबां बाेली सदा सुहागन रहो

14 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना-एनसीपी-कांग्रेस की बैठक
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना, एनसीपी और कांग्रेस सरकार बनाने के करीब! सीएमपी ड्राफ्ट तैयार

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी ने परदादा पंडित नेहरू को याद
Delhi NCR

नेहरू जब रात में पहुंचे घर तो देखा बिस्तर पर सो रहा था गार्ड, प्रियंका ने सुनाया वाकया

14 नवंबर 2019

Pak Army
India News

पाकिस्तान ने सीमा पर भारी हथियारों संग तैनात किए एसएसजी कमांडो, भारतीय सेना अलर्ट

14 नवंबर 2019

कैच पकड़ने का असफल प्रयास करते अजिंक्य रहाणे
Cricket News

फील्डिंग में फुस्स रहा भारत, खुद कप्तान-उपकप्तान ने छोड़े कैच...वरना पहले ही मुट्ठी में होता मैच

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Shukla
Television

BB 13: सिद्धार्थ को नामर्द कहने से नाराज ये अभिनेत्री, रश्मि को याद दिलाई 'दिल से दिल तक' की कहानी

14 नवंबर 2019

टीवी अभिनेत्रियां
Television

इन पांच टीवी एक्ट्रेसेस को शादी के बाद झेलनी पड़ी मुश्किलें, श्वेता तिवारी का तो दूसरा रिश्ता भी टूटा

14 नवंबर 2019

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लिव-इन में रहने लगे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, घर से समेटा बोरिया-बिस्तर!

14 नवंबर 2019

द्वारकेश ठक्कर
Bizarre News

करोड़ों की संपत्ति छोड़ यह शख्स होटल में धोने लगा बर्तन, आनंद महिंद्रा ने दिया खास ऑफर

14 नवंबर 2019

Vidya Sinha
Bollywood

दो शादियां और पति पर पुलिस केस, ऐसी थी इस एक्ट्रेस की दुख भरी जिंदगी

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

UPPSC
Prayagraj

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग 14 पदों पर करेगा भर्ती, यहां देखें आवेदन करने की तिथि

कंप्यूटर सहायक (उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग) परीक्षा, 2019 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 15 नवंबर से शुरू होने जा रहा है। आयोग की ओर से सोमवार को परीक्षा का विस्तृत विज्ञापन भी जारी कर देगा।

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह
Prayagraj

पहले लोग कहा करते थे कि राम मंदिर कब बनेगा, तारीख बता दो- सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह

14 नवंबर 2019

पीड़िता रेहाना
Prayagraj

खून का नमूना लिया नहीं और दे दिया मलेरिया निगेटिव की रिपोर्ट, सीएमएस ने दिए जांच के निर्देश

14 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

सपा सांसद आजम खां की जमानत पर सुनवाई टली, अब 27 नवंबर को सुनवाई

14 नवंबर 2019

arrest
Pratapgarh

नकली नोटों के साथ दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार, बाजार में खपा चुके हैं 15 हजार रुपये के जाली नोट

14 नवंबर 2019

घटनास्थल पहुंंचे लोग
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़: बस से टकराई छात्र-छात्राओं से भरी बोलेरो, आठ घायल

14 नवंबर 2019

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

शहर में अपना घर है तो खाली करना होगा किराये का मकानः हाईकोर्ट

12 नवंबर 2019

गिरफ्तार
Prayagraj

फेसबुक पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने वाला गिरफ्तार

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

अंगूठा मिलान न होने वाले अभ्यर्थियों पर निर्णय लेने का आदेश

14 नवंबर 2019

Teacher sacked after working for twenty years
Prayagraj

फर्जी प्रमाणपत्र पर नौकरी हासिल करने पर शिक्षक बर्खास्त

14 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

'मरजावां' के स्टार कास्ट से खास बातचीत, सिद्धार्थ ने बताई फिल्म की खासियत

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा और तारा सुतारिया की फिल्म मरजावां 15 नवंबर को रिलीज होने वाली है। लेकिन उससे पहले फिल्म की स्टार कास्ट से खास बातचीत।

14 नवंबर 2019

राशि 3:32

16 नवंबर को सूर्य का वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश, आपकी राशि पर पड़ेगा ये असर

14 नवंबर 2019

झारखंड 1:38

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा को बड़ा झटका, आजसू से टूटा गठबंधन

14 नवंबर 2019

राफेल 3:41

जानिए आखिर कैसे शुरु हुआ लड़ाकू विमान राफेल की डील पर विवाद और कैसे मामला पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 2:10

ऐसे करें अपने गलत ई-चालान की ऑनलाइन शिकायत

14 नवंबर 2019

Related

पट्टी के अतरौरा में सड़क हादसे में किसान की मौत के बाद बिलखते परिजन।
Prayagraj

बस की टक्कर से युवक की मौत, लगाया जाम

14 नवंबर 2019

अखाड़ा परिषद (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

राम मंदिर पर गठित होने वाले ट्रस्ट में भाईचारा कायम करने पर अखाड़ा परिषद ने जताया एतराज 

12 नवंबर 2019

Livestock owners join Smart City
Prayagraj

स्मार्ट सिटी में अब पशुपालकों की शामत

14 नवंबर 2019

बीएसएनएल
Prayagraj

बीएसएनएल में ताला लगने की नौबत, 261 अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों ने बीआरएस मांगा

12 नवंबर 2019

crime news
Prayagraj

जूता कारोबारी को अगवा कर कार व रुपए लूटे

14 नवंबर 2019

Results of 185 posts of Assistant Professor released
Prayagraj

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 185 पदों का रिजल्ट जारी

14 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited