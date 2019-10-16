शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Answer is invited on filling the vacant post of stenographer

स्टेनोग्राफर भर्ती पर जवाब तलब

Allahabad Bureauइलाहाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 12:30 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
स्टेनोग्राफर के रिक्त पद भरने पर जवाब तलब
विज्ञापन
प्रयागराज। अधीनस्थ न्यायालयों में स्टेनोग्राफरों के रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए दाखिल याचिका पर इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार और हाईकोर्ट के महानिबंधक से चार सप्ताह में जवाब मांगा है। यह आदेश न्यायमूर्ति सुनीत कुमार ने प्रयागराज के धर्मेंद्र कुमार सरोज की याचिका पर दिया है। याचिका पर अधिवक्ता मुजीब अहमद सिद्दीकी ने बहस की। इनका कहना है कि हाईकोर्ट ने 2016.17 में स्टेनोग्राफर की भर्ती का विज्ञापन निकाला था। 114 विज्ञापित पदों में से 107 ही सफल घोषित हुए सात पदों का परिणाम नही घोषित किया गया। याची के प्राप्तांक कट ऑफ मेरिट 158.28 के बराबर हैं। यदि सभी पदों का परिणाम घोषित होता है तो याची भी चयनित हो जाएगा। याचिका में खाली बचे पदों के परिणाम घोषित करने की मांग की गई है।
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

मंत्री सतपाल महाराज की बहू बनीं टीवी अभिनेत्री राजकुमारी मोहिना, देखिए शाही शादी की 10 तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सुयश और मोहिना
mohena singh
mohena singh
mohena singh
Bollywood

मंत्री सतपाल महाराज की बहू बनीं टीवी अभिनेत्री राजकुमारी मोहिना, देखिए शाही शादी की 10 तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

मृतका दिव्या की फाइल फोटो 
Etawah

यूपी: न्यूज चैनल के एंकर की पत्नी की दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर हत्या, इस हालत में मिला शव

15 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

15 अक्टूबर 2019

हाेमगार्ड
Lucknow

एक झटके में समाप्त कर दी गई 25 हजार होमगार्ड की ड्यूटी, पुलिस विभाग में दे रहे थे सेवाएं

15 अक्टूबर 2019

List of Richest people in world who graduated from Harvard University, Max billionaires studied here
Education

इस यूनिवर्सिटी ने दिए हैं सबसे ज्यादा अमीर, जानें कितनी है यहां की फीस

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

16 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
allahabad court court news high court allahabad high court praagraj news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

hema malini
Bollywood

जितेंद्र से होते-होते रह गई थी हेमा मालिनी की शादी, धर्मेंद्र संग फेरे लेने के लिए बदला था धर्म

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Parkash Kaur, Hema Malini and Dharmendra
Bollywood

हेमा से शादी के बाद धर्मेंद्र की पहली पत्नी ने भी बयां किया था दिल का दर्द, जानिए क्या कहा था ?

16 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
FASTag
Auto News

एक दिसंबर से आपकी कार में लगेगा यह टैग, आधार की तरह करेगा काम

15 अक्टूबर 2019

कार हादसा
Dehradun

पिकनिक मनाने निकले थे दोस्त, ओवरटेक के चक्कर में हुआ भीषण हादसा, कार काटकर निकाले शव, तस्वीरें...

15 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

बहन की विदाई पर रोना भाई को पड़ा महंगा, सार्वजनिक रूप से मांगनी पड़ी माफी

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टैंक में सवार चीनी सैनिक
India News

हथियारों की नकल करने में माहिर है चीन, अमेरिका के इन घातक हथियारों की बनाई कार्बन कॉपी

15 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

16 अक्तूबर राशिफल: बुधवार को बना रहा शुभ संयोग, इन 5 राशियों को मिलेगा फायदा

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood Villains
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 'खूंखार' खलनायकों की पांच खूबसूरत बेटियां, जो हर बात में अभिनेत्रियों को देती हैं मात

15 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तान बनाम श्रीलंका
Cricket News

पाई पाई को मोहताज हुआ पाकिस्तान, तल्ख अंदाज में श्रीलंका से बोला-खेलो वरना आधा खर्चा बांटो

15 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

19 साल की लड़की ने बनाई ऐसी रहस्यमयी स्याही, कागज पर लिखते ही गायब हो जाते हैं शब्द

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Rajkumari Ratna Singh ex mp
Pratapgarh

यूपी: कांग्रेस को झटका, पूर्व सांसद राजकुमारी रत्ना सिंह भाजपा में शामिल

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ की पूर्व सांसद और कांग्रेस नेता राजकुमारी रत्ना सिंह अपने समर्थकों के साथ भाजपा में शामिल हो सकती हैं। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की उपस्थिति में जल्द ही भाजपा की सदस्यता लेंगी।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
allahabad university
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालयः निवर्तमान उपाध्यक्ष, महामंत्री समेत 21 गिरफ्तार

16 अक्टूबर 2019

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय में बवाल
Prayagraj

पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील हुआ इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय, छात्र संघ बहाली की मांग को लेकर बवाल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Eight million robbed from neuro surgeon, threatened
Prayagraj

डॉक्टर कार्तिकेय शर्मा से 80 लाख हड़पे, धमकाया

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Selection Board reduces TGT-PGT 77 posts
Prayagraj

चयन बोर्ड टीजीटी-पीजीटी के 77 पद कम हुए

16 अक्टूबर 2019

LT grade result surprised
Prayagraj

एलटी ग्रेड शिक्षक भर्ती की खबर

16 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रेस कांफ्रेस में सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Prayagraj

इविवि छात्रों पर लाठीचार्ज अमानवीय: अखिलेश

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Married woman hanged in suspicious hall
Prayagraj

फांसी पर लटकी मिली विवाहिता की लाश, मुकदमा

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Interview for Assistant Professor Recruitment from 13 November
Prayagraj

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती के लिए इंटरव्यू की तिथि घोषित

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Answer on bail of SP leader's killer
Prayagraj

सपा नेता के हत्यारोपी की जमानत पर जवाब तलब

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मध्य-प्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री पीसी शर्मा ने कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और हेमा मालिनी पर दिया बेतुका बयान

मध्य-प्रदेश सरकार में मंत्री पीसी शर्मा ने सड़कों के बहाने कैलाश विजयवर्गीय और भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी को लेकर बेतुका बयान दिया है।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

गुरमीत गोयत 2:37

गुरमीत गोयत: हरियाणा में नेताओं के दमदार इंटरव्यू कर रहा 12 साल का जूनियर रिपोर्टर

15 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:25

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: आम्रपाली दुबे के बाला चैलेंज से कबीर सिंह की सुर्खियों तक, पांच खबरें

15 अक्टूबर 2019

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय 3:43

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रसंघ बहाली की मांग को लेकर छात्र नेताओं का जोरदार हंगामा

15 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:15

हेमा मालिनी से होने वाली थी जितेंद्र की शादी, लेकिन....

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

2.16 lakh citizens burden, house tax will increase by 70 percent
Prayagraj

शहरियों पर बोझ, 70 फीसदी बढ़ेगा गृहकर

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Truck crushed three, aunt and nephew died
Prayagraj

ट्रक ने तीन को रौंदा, चाची-भतीजे की मौत

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Retailers cannot keep more than 10 tons of onions
Prayagraj

फुटकर विक्रेता 10 टन से अधिक नहीं रख सकेंगे प्याज

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Life imprisonment for accused of murder was revoked
Prayagraj

बंदी की हत्या के आरोपी को मिली उम्रकैद रद्द

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Parking on Sardar Patel Marg
Prayagraj

पार्किंग पर निर्णय लेने का निर्देश

16 अक्टूबर 2019

48 blood samples examined, 14 of dengue
Prayagraj

48 रक्त नमूनों की जांच, 14 नए डेंगू के मरीज, अब तक 169 पीड़ित

16 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited