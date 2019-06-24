शहर चुनें

प्रयागराजः बाइक पर आए बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर वकील को मौत के घाट उतारा

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, प्रयागराज Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 01:43 AM IST
फाफामऊ में बाइक पर सवार बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर एक वकील की हत्या कर दी है। एडवोकेट का नाम सुशील पटेल है। पटेल की उम्र 50 साल बताई जा रही है। घटना 23 जून की है। 
एसपी अतुल शर्मा ने बताया कि शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। सुशील पटेल ने हाल ही में प्रॉपर्टी डीलिंग का काम शुरू किया था। कुछ लोग आपसी रंजिश भी बता रहे हैं। हम मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। 

 

allahabad university
Prayagraj

बीए में 290 दाखिले, आज 180 अंक वालों को बुलावा

बीए में 290 दाखिले, आज 180 अंक वालों को बुलावा

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
405 trains wi fi in this year
Prayagraj

इसी वर्ष एनसीआर के सभी 405 स्टेशन वाई फाई से हो जाएंगे लैस

23 जून 2019

uppsc
Prayagraj

कॉपी दिखाने से इनकार, कटऑफ भी नहीं बताया

23 जून 2019

May be the victim of misbehavior in court today
Prayagraj

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का आज हो सकता है कोर्ट में बयान

23 जून 2019

low attedence in entrance exame of state university prayagraj
Prayagraj

राज्य विवि की प्रवेश परीक्षा में सीटों से कम उपस्थिति

23 जून 2019

मृत किसान
Prayagraj

सनसनीखेज वारदात, हाथ-पैर काट दलित किसान को चारपाई में बांधकर जिंदा जलाया

18 जून 2019

टीचर
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः फर्जी दस्तावेज लगाने पर सात शिक्षक बर्खास्त

23 जून 2019

retirement
Prayagraj

सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद 17 महीने की नौकरी, अब होगी रिकवरी

23 जून 2019

चना दाल
Prayagraj

थोक में दाल हुई सस्ती फुटकर में अब भी महंगी 

23 जून 2019

atm prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः अब एसबीआई के एटीएम पर धावा, लूटने का प्रयास

23 जून 2019

महिला सशक्तीकरण के तहत चल रहे समर कैंप के समापन अवसर पर दीप प्रज्ज्वलित करती मेयर अभिलाषा गुप्ता?
Prayagraj

मेजा एनटीपीसी में महिला सशक्तीकरण के तहत चल रहे समर कैंप का हुआ समापन, प्रशिक्षित बालिकाओं को सौंपा गया प्रमाणपत्र

23 जून 2019

teacher disclose two kidnappers name
Prayagraj

शिक्षक ने बयान में दो और अपहर्ताओं के नाम बताए

23 जून 2019

yogesh shukla
Prayagraj

दोनों संसदीय सीट पर चुनाव खर्च में सबसे आगे रहे योगेश

23 जून 2019

दुखी परिजन
Prayagraj

शौचालय में रखा बम फटा, दो मासूमों के चीथड़े उड़े, एक अन्य की हालत गंभीर

19 जून 2019

Allahabad High Court
Prayagraj

अयोध्या पर फैसलाः 14 साल में 371 तारीखों पर हुई सुनवाई, कई जज बदले

19 जून 2019

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालयः अतिथि प्रवक्ता भर्ती में भी गरीब सवर्णों को आरक्षण

22 जून 2019

