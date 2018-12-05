शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   आज बदले हुए रास्ते से चलेगी काशी और बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्र्रेस

आज बदले हुए रास्ते से चलेगी काशी और बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्र्रेस

Allahabad Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 09:39 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
प्रयागराज। उत्तर रेलवे के जंघई-वाराणसी रेलखंड पर दोहरीकरण कार्य एवं भदोही-परसीपुर स्टेशनों पर नॉन इंटरलॉकिंग कार्य के चलते बृहस्पतिवार को बुंदेलखंड और काशी एक्सप्रेस बदले हुए रास्ते से चलेगी। उत्तर मध्य रेलवे के पीआरओ डा. अमित मालवीय के मुताबिक बृहस्पतिवार को 11107 बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस प्रयाग-जंघई की बजाय इलाहाबाद सिटी-मंडुवाडीह के रास्ते चलेगी। इसी तरह 15017 काशी एक्सप्रेस भी उक्त मार्ग से ही चलेगी। शुक्रवार सात दिसंबर को भी डाउन काशी एक्सप्रेस प्रयाग-जंघई की बजाय इलाहाबाद सिटी-मंडुवाडीह के रास्ते चलेगी।

