विज्ञापन
पूजा शकुन पांडेय ने लिखा पीएम मोदी को पत्र, मांगी मानव बम बनाने की इजाजत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 03:51 PM IST
भाजपा नेताओं के साथ पूजा शकुन पाण्डेय
भाजपा नेताओं के साथ पूजा शकुन पाण्डेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हिंदू महासभा की राष्ट्रीय महासचिव पूजा शकुन पांडेय ने प्रधानमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर मानव बम बनने और पाकिस्तान जाने की इजाजत मांगी है। उन्होंने यह भी पूछा है कि आज देश को गांधी की जरूरत है या फिर गोडसे की। लेडी गोडसे के नाम से जाने जाने वाली पूजा शकुन ने सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों को कोसती हुई नजर आई। 
बात दें कि महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर उनके पुतले को गोली मारने और जलाने के बाद से ही वह सुर्खियों में है। 

pooja shakun pandey pm modi pulwama attack human bomb
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
