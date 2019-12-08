शहर चुनें

Offensive photo of Advani on social media, FIR on two including AMU student

अलीगढ़ः सोशल मीडिया पर आडवाणी की आपत्तिजनक तस्वीर, एएमयू छात्र सहित दो पर एफआईआर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 06:47 AM IST
पुलिस कहती है...
पुलिस कहती है... - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सोशल मीडिया पर बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी की आपत्तिजनक तस्वीर पोस्ट करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने दो लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की है। इसमें एक एएमयू का छात्र भी शामिल है। 
पुलिस का कहना है कि बीजेपी के प्रतीक चौहान की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया है। जांच चल रही है। एक एएमयू का छात्र है। दूसरे के बारे में भी पड़ताल हो रही है । 
lk advani offensive photo social media fir aligarh news
