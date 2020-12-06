शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   FIR against  man in Aligarh, police searching for girl

अलीगढ़ में 'आशिक' के खिलाफ एफआईआर, पुलिस को लड़की की तलाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़ Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 12:55 AM IST
कुलदीप सिंह
कुलदीप सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala

अलीगढ़ में एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ एक लड़की को कथित रूप से अगवा करने के मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। पुलिस लड़की तलाश में जुट गई है । समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार अलीगढ़ के एसएसपी कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि इस प्रकरण में आशिक नाम सामने आ रहा है।  
