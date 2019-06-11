शहर चुनें

Aligarh

हज यात्रियों को अहराम बांधने के तरीके

Aligarh Bureau Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 02:12 AM IST
अलीगढ़।
ईदगाह जमालपुर में हज यात्रियों को हज के दौरान क्या-क्या और कैसे-कैसे करना है, इसकी जानकारी उन्हें हज प्रशिक्षण के वक्त दी गई। प्रशिक्षण का शुभारंभ कारी जाकिर हुसैन के कुरान शरीफ के पाठ से हुआ।

हज ट्रेनर डॉ. फैजान अहमद खान ने हज, उमरा के अरकान व अहराम बांधने के तरीके बताए। उन्होंने हज यात्रियों से कहा कि वह शैतान को कंकड़ी मारने के समय सावधानी बरतें, क्योंकि इस दौरान लाखों की भीड़ रहती है। डॉ. अलीम अहमद फारूकी ने फ्लाइट के बारे में जानकारी दी। इस अवसर पर एस महमूद, हाफिज मोहम्मद तलहा, मोहम्मद हमजा आदि मौजूद थे

जांच में जुटी पुलिस
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड कांड की मजिस्ट्रेट जांच करेंगी एडीएम प्रशासन, साक्ष्य मांगे

थाना टप्पल में ढाई साल की बच्ची की हत्या के मामले में चल रहे बवाल के बीच डीएम ने मामले की मजिस्ट्रेट जांच बैठा दी है। एडीएम प्रशासन कृष्ण लाल तिवारी को जांच अधिकारी नामित किया है।

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ कांडः जल्द टप्पल आ सकते हैं राहुल गांधी, पीड़ित परिवार से मिलीं महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष

11 जून 2019

करनी सेना प्रमुख सूरजपाल प्रधान
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांडः पीड़ित परिवार से मिलने पहुंचे करणी सेना अध्यक्ष, बोले- ऐसे प्रकरणों में हम कानून से ऊपर

11 जून 2019

Security tightened in Tappal, Aligarh
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांडः टप्पल में रही शांति, तनाव के बीच खुले बाजार, फोर्स तैनात

11 जून 2019

लोक कल्याण व लोकहित में थी नारद जी की पत्रकारिता: अरुण
Aligarh

लोक कल्याण व लोकहित में थी नारद जी की पत्रकारिता: अरुण

11 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ कांडः छावनी में तब्दील हुआ टप्पल, इंटरनेट सेवा भी बंद

10 जून 2019

घर से लापता हुई मानसिक विक्षिप्त युवती खुर्जा जंक्शन पर मिली
Aligarh

घर से लापता हुई मानसिक विक्षिप्त युवती खुर्जा जंक्शन पर मिली

11 जून 2019

एमके स्पार्टन, बाला रेड व एमके टाइटंस ने जीते मैच
Aligarh

एमके स्पार्टन, बाला रेड व एमके टाइटंस ने जीते मैच

11 जून 2019

नींद की झपकी आने पर डिवाइडर में घुसा बुलट सवार, मौत
Aligarh

नींद की झपकी आने पर डिवाइडर में घुसा बुलट सवार, मौत

11 जून 2019

मृतक खिल्लू
Aligarh

खेतों पर कब्जा करने के लिए फायरिंग, दो की मौत

11 जून 2019

बोरवेल में 5 दिन से फंसे मासूम को निकालने की कोशिशें जारी, 10 जून को 2 साल का हो गया फतेहवीर

पंजाब के संगरुर में बोरवेल में गिरे 2 साल के मासूम फतेहवीर को बचाने की जंग जारी है। पिछले 5 दिन से 2 साल का मासूम फतेहवीर 150 फुट हरे बोरवेल में फंसा हुआ है और आज पांचवे दिन भी उसे बचाने के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर अभियान जारी है।

10 जून 2019

योगी 1:09

सीएम योगी ने की महिला सुरक्षा पर बड़ी बैठक, अलीगढ़ की घटना पर हुआ मंथन, अधिकारियों को लगाई फटकार

10 जून 2019

लिजी वेलासक्वेज 4:08

'The World Ugliest Women' का तंज कर जिसे लोगों ने कहा मर जाओ, आज वही बनी दूसरों के लिए प्रेरणा

10 जून 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:16

उत्तराखंड में जाम से परेशान पर्यटक, चारधाम यात्रा में भी पड़ा खलल

10 जून 2019

सुपर 30 1:41

ऋतिक रोशन ने फिल्म 'सुपर 30 के बच्चों' से कराया रू-ब-रू, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की तस्वीर

10 जून 2019

जेवर टोल से साध्वी प्राची को वापस भेजती पुलिस
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: बच्ची के पिता बोले- दोषियों को फांसी लगने तक नहीं होगी संतुष्टि

9 जून 2019

थाने का किया घेराव
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: मासूम की हत्या पर फूटा देश का गुस्सा, जांच के लिए एसआईटी गठित

8 जून 2019

एएमयू की खूबियों से अवगत हुए अमेरिकी छात्र
Aligarh

एएमयू की खूबियों से अवगत हुए अमेरिकी छात्र

11 जून 2019

अलीगढ़ मर्डर केस
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: कल तक था ‘प्यार’, आज तीन फर्लांग दूर ‘दुश्मन’ की दीवार 

9 जून 2019

Security tightened in Tappal, Aligarh
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हत्याकांड: चप्पे-चप्पे पर पुलिस तैनात, खुफिया एजेंसियों ने डाला डेरा

9 जून 2019

टप्पल थाने के बाहर ग्रामीण (फाइल फोटो)
Aligarh

टप्पल हत्याकांड: रोते-रोते बोली मां, मेरी बच्ची के हत्यारों को मिले मौत की सजा वरना...

8 जून 2019

