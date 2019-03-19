शहर चुनें

सुनिश्चत करें कि बसपा पूरा सहयोग दे : अखिलेश

Aligarh Bureau Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 01:46 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़।
सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने लोकसभा चुनाव में सपा नेताओं की ड्यूटी लगानी शुरू कर दी है। इसमें विधानसभा कासगंज में अलीगढ़ के पूरनमल प्रजापति, अमापुर विधानसभा में मथुरा के किशोर सिंह, पटियाली विधानसभा में फर्रूखाबाद के जितेंद्र सिंह यादव, विधानसभा क्षेत्र एटा में मथुरा के जागेश्वर यादव, विधानसभा क्षेत्र मारहरा में एमएलसी जसवंत सिंह को चुनाव में सहयोग एवं व्यवस्था के लिए तैनात किया गया है।

यही नहीं सपा अध्यक्ष कार्यक्षेत्र तय करने के साथ कुछ निर्देश भी जारी कर दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि बूथ प्रभारियों को उनके बूथों की मतदाता सूची अविलंब उपलब्ध कराएं।

हरेक बूथ पर पांच पांच महिला कार्यकर्ता तैयार किए जाएं। विधानसभा क्षेत्र का चुनाव कार्यालय शुरू हो। पिछड़े वर्ग, अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के नेताओं व पदाधिकारियों को अपने अपने वर्ग में संपर्क में जुटने के लिए कार्यक्रम बनाएं।

यह भी सुनिश्चित करना है कि बसपा के पदाधिकारी तथा कार्यकर्तागण भी सपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में भरपूर सहयोग करें।

exam
Aligarh

अतरौली में तीन डिग्री कॉलेजों में पकड़ी गई सामूहिक नकल

आगरा विश्वविद्यालय की हो रही परीक्षाओं में अतरौली क्षेत्र के डिग्री कॉलेजों में जमकर नकल हो रही है। आगरा विश्वविद्यालय से सोमवार को आए सचल दल ने कई कॉलेजों में छापा मारा।

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विवाद के बाद मौके पर जानकारी करती पुलिस।
Aligarh

नाली के विवाद में एक समुदाय के दो पक्ष भिड़े, 15 घायल

19 मार्च 2019

ट्रक चालक को जहरखुरानों ने सवा लाख की चपत लगाई
Aligarh

ट्रक चालक को जहरखुरानों ने सवा लाख की चपत लगाई

19 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का धनगर संगठन ने किया विरोध, अंदर भी लोगों ने दूरी बनाई
Aligarh

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का धनगर संगठन ने किया विरोध, अंदर भी लोगों ने दूरी बनाई

19 मार्च 2019

नामांकन के दौरान भीड़ को रोकने के लिए की गई बैरीक्रेटिंग।
Aligarh

लोकसभा चुनाव : कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच नामांकन आज से 

19 मार्च 2019

मृत्यु भोज एक सामाजिक बुराई : संजीव
Aligarh

मृत्यु भोज एक सामाजिक बुराई : संजीव

19 मार्च 2019

कल्याण सिंह दोपहर में आएंगे और भाजपा टिकट शाम तक घोषित होगा
Aligarh

कल्याण सिंह दोपहर में आएंगे और भाजपा टिकट शाम तक घोषित होगा

19 मार्च 2019

बुधवार को रात 8 :59 से 12:35 के बीच किया जा सकेगा होलिका दहन
Aligarh

बुधवार को रात 8 :59 से 12:35 के बीच किया जा सकेगा होलिका दहन

19 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Aligarh

अतरौली में तीन डिग्री कॉलेजों में पकड़ी गई सामूहिक नकल, 250 मॉडल पेपर के साथ पकड़े 36 नकलची

18 मार्च 2019

स्वास्थ्य कर्मीयों की लापरवाही से नवजात षिषु की हुई मौत, परिजनो ने सीएचसी पर किया हंगामा, प्रदर्षन
Aligarh

स्वास्थ्य कर्मीयों की लापरवाही से नवजात षिषु की हुई मौत, परिजनो ने सीएचसी पर किया हंगामा, प्रदर्षन

19 मार्च 2019

नहीं आया अतीउल्लाह, मुनीर पर नहीं हो सका आरोप तय
Aligarh

नहीं आया अतीउल्लाह, मुनीर पर नहीं हो सका आरोप तय

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

भैंस चोर समझकर ग्रामीणों ने की लाठी-डंडों से युवक की पिटाई, मौत

17 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम- क्या हैं जनता के मुद्दे?
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम: अलीगढ़ में जनता के सवाल, नेताओं के जवाब

17 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला एक शाम शहीदों के नाम
Aligarh

अमर उजाला एक शाम शहीदों के नाम

19 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस की स्टार प्रचारक प्रियंका आ सकती हैं अलीगढ़
Aligarh

कांग्रेस की स्टार प्रचारक प्रियंका आ सकती हैं अलीगढ़

19 मार्च 2019

Jayvir Singh
Aligarh

अरविंद को नोएडा से टिकट देकर कांग्रेस ने राजनीतिक साजिश रची है : जयवीर सिंह

18 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
