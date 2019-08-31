शहर चुनें

Woman given triple talaq twice request pm and yogi for help

पति ने दो बार दिया तीन तलाक, महिला ने पीएम और सीएम से लगाई मदद की गुहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 05:19 AM IST
पीड़िता
पीड़िता - फोटो : ANI
ताज नगरी में एक महिला ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मदद की गुहार लगाई है। उसका आरोप है कि वह तीन तलाक के केस लड़ रही है लिहाज पीएम और सीएम उसकी मदद करें। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबित महिला ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसे 2013 और 2016 में दो बार तीन तलाक दिया गया और वह इसे लेकर अब भी अदालती लड़ाई लड़ रही है। महिला का कहना है कि अब तो तीन तलाक बिल पास हो गया है इसलिए पीएम और सीएम उसकी मदद करें। 

महिला ने कहा है कि उसके बच्चे बढ़ने के बजाय काम कर रहे हैं। वह कहती है उसे न्याय चाहिए। 










कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर एवं दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार हादसे के बाद
Kanpur

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा के पैरोकार पर विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के आदमियों ने किया हमला, भाग कर बचाई जान

31 अगस्त 2019


